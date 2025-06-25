Neurotone AI Partners with University of Maryland's Department of Hearing and Speech to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Training

With Lace AI Pro, students get to work with tools that help to treat the whole patient, giving them a deeper understanding of how to support listening and comprehension, not just hearing. Post this

"This partnership gives our audiology students hands-on experience with evidence-based auditory training tools, empowering future clinicians who are better prepared to support real-world communication needs and deliver more personalized care," said Lacey Curry, Assistant Clinical Professor and Audiologist in the Hearing and Speech Clinic at UMD.

Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Helping people hear better isn't just about the ears—it's about the brain, too," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "That's why we're so excited to partner with the University of Maryland. With Lace AI Pro, students get to work with tools that help to treat the whole patient, giving them a deeper understanding of how to support listening and comprehension, not just hearing."

For more information about Neurotone AI and Lace AI Pro, visit www.laceauditorytraining.com. To learn more about the UMD program, visit https://hesp.umd.edu.

Media Contact

Alana Christou, MPH, Neurotone AI, 1 (352) 231-8429, [email protected], https://www.laceauditorytraining.com/

Lacey Curry, AuD, University of Maryland, [email protected], https://umd.edu/

SOURCE Neurotone AI