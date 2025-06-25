Neurotone AI Partners with University of Maryland's Department of Hearing and Speech to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Training

Empowering future audiologists through access to innovative auditory training technology.
COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI is excited to announce a new collaboration with the University of Maryland (UMD)'s Department of Hearing and Speech, equipping Doctor of Audiology students with access to Lace AI Pro, an innovative auditory training platform. This partnership ensures that students gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology designed to improve listening and speech comprehension for individuals with hearing challenges.
By integrating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, UMD is providing future audiologists with direct exposure to advanced, patient-driven auditory rehabilitation technology. This initiative reflects a shared dedication to improving aural rehabilitation education through cutting-edge resources.
"This partnership gives our audiology students hands-on experience with evidence-based auditory training tools, empowering future clinicians who are better prepared to support real-world communication needs and deliver more personalized care," said Lacey Curry, Assistant Clinical Professor and Audiologist in the Hearing and Speech Clinic at UMD.
Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Helping people hear better isn't just about the ears—it's about the brain, too," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "That's why we're so excited to partner with the University of Maryland. With Lace AI Pro, students get to work with tools that help to treat the whole patient, giving them a deeper understanding of how to support listening and comprehension, not just hearing."
For more information about Neurotone AI and Lace AI Pro, visit www.laceauditorytraining.com. To learn more about the UMD program, visit https://hesp.umd.edu.
