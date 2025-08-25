Neurotone AI Partners with University of the Pacific to Enhance Aural Rehabilitation Training

Neurotone AI and the University of the Pacific collaborate to prepare Doctor of Audiology students with hands-on training in advanced auditory rehabilitation using Lace AI Pro.

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI is proud to partner with the University of the Pacific to provide Doctor of Audiology students with hands-on access to Lace AI Pro — an advanced auditory training platform. This collaboration ensures that future audiologists are trained with cutting-edge technology that supports listening and speech comprehension for individuals with hearing challenges.

By integrating Lace AI Pro into the curriculum, University of the Pacific is providing future audiologists with direct exposure to advanced, patient-driven auditory rehabilitation technology. This initiative reflects a shared dedication to improving aural rehabilitation education through cutting-edge resources.

"Exposure to tools like Lace AI Pro deepens our students' understanding of the patient experience and aural rehabilitation options like auditory training and ensures they enter the profession ready to implement the best possible solutions for their patients," said Jennifer Henderson Sabes, AuD, LACE co-inventor & scientific advisor at Neurotone AI, Senior Research Audiologist at UC San Francisco, and Adjunct Professor at University of the Pacific.

"Our students were excited to use Lace AI Pro, and I'm pleased that they will graduate with hands-on experience that will allow them to make recommendations with first-hand knowledge of the experience."

Neurotone AI is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "As a modern solution for aural rehab, we're thrilled to collaborate with the University of the Pacific." said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "Lace AI Pro empowers the next generation of hearing care professionals to take a more holistic approach to auditory care by focusing on cognitive engagement, not just sound amplification."

For more information about Neurotone AI and Lace AI Pro, visit laceauditorytraining.com. To learn more about the University of the Pacific's Doctor of Audiology program, visit hearingclinic.pacific.edu/doctor-of-audiology-program.

Financial disclosure:

Jennifer Henderson-Sabes, quoted in this release, is a co-creator of LACE auditory training and a shareholder of Neurotone AI. Accordingly, she may stand to gain financially from the success of the company. Readers are advised to take this relationship into account when evaluating her statements.

Media Contact

Alana Christou, MPH, Neurotone AI, 1 (352) 231-8429, [email protected], laceauditorytraining.com/

Jennifer Henderson-Sabes, AuD, University of the Pacific, [email protected], https://www.pacific.edu/

SOURCE Neurotone AI