Neurotone AI Surpasses 1,000 Clinic Partners as Aural Rehabilitation Becomes a Standard of Care

Lace and Tinnitus Pro adoption expands worldwide as hearing care moves beyond devices alone.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI today announced that more than 1,000 clinics have partnered with the company in the 18 months since the launch of Lace AI Pro in July 2024. What started as early adoption among forward-leaning practices is now becoming part of how a growing number of clinics approach patient care. Lace AI Pro is now used by providers around the world and offers training in 10 languages.

Aural rehabilitation has long been recognized by leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Audiology, the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, the International Hearing Society, and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, as a critical part of best practice and professional standards. In practice, it has historically been difficult to deliver consistently due to time constraints in the clinic. Lace AI Pro allows patients to conduct aural rehabilitation at home, taking the time burden of offering aural rehabilitation off of the clinic.

"Lace has been a wonderful addition to our practice. It's been a revenue generator for us, definitely," said Dr. Gary Fike, owner of Palmetto Family Hearing Center, a Lace partner since November 2025. "Our audiologists have found value in Lace for our patients, with the app being a brand new way to help the patients, and then with the value of the product being a revenue builder was definitely a great thing."

In February 2026, The Hearing Review spotlighted the category in a feature titled "Auditory Training Tech," stating that "aural rehab is vital to hearing device success" and noting the growing role of app-based platforms in helping patients train the brain to better process sound. The article cited Lace AI Pro as a comprehensive system that uses artificial intelligence to personalize training, adapt exercises in real time, and support clinicians with patient progress tracking.

"Hearing care is entering a new era," said Rick Carlson, CEO and Co-founder of Neurotone AI. "Audiologists have known for years that hearing well depends on more than just access to sound. It also depends on how the brain processes that sound. But offering aural rehabilitation has been both timely and costly. Lace changes the game. Clinics finally have a powerful solution to offer patients, and one that is practical for the practice as well. Reaching 1,000 clinic partners this quickly is a clear signal that the revolution in hearing care is already underway."

Built on more than 20 years of clinical research, Lace AI Pro is designed to improve speech comprehension in noise, support faster adaptation to hearing devices, and strengthen the listening and cognitive skills patients rely on every day. The platform includes five evidence-based training modes, adaptive difficulty, AI-guided coaching, educational content, and tools that support patient engagement and adherence. Aural rehab with Lace AI Pro is backed by 20+ years of research, 10+ clinical trials, and more than 100 research citations.

The company's growth also reflects increasing demand from practices looking to deliver more complete care without adding clinical burden. Lace AI Pro is designed to fit into existing workflows while helping clinics improve patient outcomes, create new revenue from existing patient flow, and better differentiate their care in a competitive market.

"We want to thank the clinics that have chosen to partner with us for believing in this vision and helping bring it to life," said Rick Carlson, CEO of Neurotone AI. "Their leadership is accelerating a real shift in hearing care to treat the brain as well as the ears, and make aural rehabilitation a routine part of better patient outcomes."

With adoption expanding across geographies, patient types, and clinical models, Neurotone AI expects aural rehabilitation to become an increasingly routine part of hearing care delivery.

Upcoming product updates and releases include new partner marketing resources and certification options for practitioners, targeted aural rehabilitation that focuses exercises on the exact skills each patient needs to improve, Speech Reading lessons, and a dedicated program for children's aural rehab.

Media Contact

Nicole Levy, Neurotone AI, 1 352) 231-8429, [email protected], www.neurotone.com

SOURCE Neurotone AI