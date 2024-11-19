NeuroUX's EMA Platform Supports Princeton University Study on Gender and Wellbeing

Our collaboration with Princeton University showcases the power of our EMA platform in advancing wellbeing research. Post this

Advancing our Understanding of Gender Identity

The study, led by Dr. Kristina Olson, Professor in the Department of Psychology at Princeton University, explores the fluidity of gender identity and its association with wellbeing among transgender, nonbinary, and cisgender youth. By employing NeuroUX's advanced EMA platform, researchers tracked momentary changes in participants' gender identification and expressions over time, providing valuable insights into this important area of study.

The research team notes that gender identity exists on a spectrum, rather than as a binary, and can change over time. Their focus on adolescents is particularly significant, as this demographic comes at a pivotal developmental stage which is characterized by active identity exploration, heightened gendered expectations, and the onset of puberty.

This builds upon available research from prior studies which have demonstrated fluctuations in daily gender expression among cisgender adults. By extending this investigation to adolescents, the study seeks to shed light on the developmental aspects of gender identity formation during a crucial life stage. The findings could have significant implications for understanding gender diversity, informing educational policies, and improving mental health support for young people navigating their gender identities.

NeuroUX was used by the researchers in their pilot study, which is now complete., The findings from it will be used as the basis for a larger-scale study which will be launched early next year. The larger study's findings will be submitted to a peer-reviewed scientific journal once complete.

NeuroUX's Crucial Role

NeuroUX's EMA platform proved to be an excellent fit for the study, offering a highly customizable system that enables personalization for each participant - from session times to reminders and response options. Research teams can easily make protocol adjustments on the go, while the intuitive mobile interface ensures high participant engagement. The comprehensive researcher dashboard provides real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and customizable reports for efficient data management and analysis. The NeuroUX team acts as a true extension of the research team, handling all programming, setup, and customization requests while providing excellent support throughout the study.

Dr. Kristina Olson praised this collaborative approach and platform's effectiveness: "The NeuroUX team was incredibly prompt and efficient in responding to our modification requests and feedback. They were willing to customize many aspects of the protocol and created a researcher dashboard that was very intuitive to navigate. Our adolescent participants reported enjoying the surveys and found them easy to access. We would recommend their services to any academic teams looking to conduct research with this method!"

