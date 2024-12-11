NeuroUX's Groundbreaking Study on Remote Cognitive Testing Published in JMIR

Research Demonstrates High Reliability and User Engagement with NeuroUX's Mobile Cognitive Tests

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroUX Inc., a leader in digital phenotyping tools, is excited to announce the publication of an innovative study in the prestigious Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) titled "Characterizing Performance on a Suite of English-Language NeuroUX Mobile Cognitive Tests in a US Adult Sample: Ecological Momentary Cognitive Testing Study." This research offers a detailed examination of how NeuroUX mobile cognitive tests perform across demographics, devices, and testing environments.

Designed for Remote, Repeated Testing

The study involved 393 adults aged 20-79 in the United States, who completed a suite of 8 NeuroUX cognitive tests remotely on their smartphones over a 10-day period. Participants performed each test five times, enabling researchers to examine test-retest reliability, contextual influences, and performance trends across repeated sessions.

The tests assessed different cognitive domains such as executive function, processing speed, reaction time, and memory, while also capturing valuable insights into user experience. Participants enjoyed NeuroUX's intuitive, gamified design, finding it easy to use and highly engaging.

Key findings include:

Strong test-retest reliability, reinforcing the robustness of NeuroUX's cognitive measures.

Contextual insights showing how factors like age, device type, and environment (e.g., being at home or alone) impact performance.

High user satisfaction, with 77% of participants expressing willingness to share results with healthcare providers.

Dr. Emily Paolillo, lead author of the paper, shared: "Remote assessment of cognitive functioning in which individuals complete testing in their natural environments has great potential to increase inclusivity in research and access to clinical care. This deep dive examination of NeuroUX performance among healthy individuals across the adult lifespan is a step towards improved understanding of person-specific and contextual factors that affect mobile cognitive performance and will aid clinical interpretation of scores in future studies."

Why This Matters

This study has important implications for research and clinical practice:

Normative data: The availability of population benchmarks enhances the interpretation of test results in both research and clinical contexts.

Remote, scalable testing: Reliable, repeatable data collection outside lab settings opens doors for larger, more inclusive studies.

Engaging, user-friendly design: NeuroUX demonstrates how gamified and intuitive design can boost participant adherence and engagement.

Contextual understanding: Insights into environmental and demographic factors provide a better understanding of real-world cognitive performance.

Personalized interventions: The findings underscore the potential of mobile cognitive testing to support individualized cognitive health monitoring and care.

Dr. Raeanne Moore, co-founder of NeuroUX and senior author of the study, emphasized: "Publishing normative mobile cognitive testing data in a top-tier peer-reviewed journal is a pivotal moment—not just for validation but for advancing the entire field. It creates a foundation of trust, transparency, and standardization, enabling researchers, clinicians, and innovators to unlock new insights and drive meaningful brain health outcomes."

About NeuroUX

NeuroUX is at the forefront of brain health innovation, offering a platform that includes validated mobile cognitive tests, Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA), mobile sensing capabilities and integration with wearables. Researchers worldwide use NeuroUX to conduct cutting-edge studies in brain health and mental wellbeing. To learn more, please visit us at http://www.getneuroux.com.

