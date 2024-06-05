Neurovalens Appoints Kate Willis as Vice President of Commercialization

Kate will take charge of global sales of our Modius devices and on developing the relationships we are building with medical insurance companies, healthcare professionals and physicians. Post this

Neurovalens, a pioneering health-tech company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, specializes in leveraging the power of neuroscience and advanced technology to address a variety of global health challenges.

Over the past year, Neurovalens has achieved significant milestones by obtaining medical device clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for two innovative products: the Modius Stress device for treating anxiety and the Modius Sleep device for managing insomnia. Both devices are now available for purchase in the US and are actively being prescribed by healthcare professionals.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kate Willis joins from Californian medical device company Nevro, where she held senior roles including Director of Advocacy & Market Access, Commercial Projects Director and Regional Sales Director. Kate is also currently an Executive Board member of Lighthouse Youth & Family Services and The Children's Law Center.

Jason McKeown, Chief Executive of Neurovalens, said: "We are delighted to welcome a senior sales professional of Kate's caliber to the Neurovalens leadership team as we move into the next phase of the company's growth. She has a proven track record of driving revenue and market growth by developing and implementing game changing strategies.

"Kate will take charge of global sales of our Modius devices and on developing the relationships we are building with medical insurance companies, healthcare professionals and physicians. Her commercial experience will also be invaluable as we focus on raising a $50m Series B funding round and building our team in the US in the next 12 months."

Kate Willis, Vice President of Commercialization, said: "I'm delighted to be joining Neurovalens at such an exciting and pivotal time in the company's development, where the technology has moved from a long period of extensive clinical trials, to now having regulatory approval for sales in the US by the FDA.

"I am particularly excited about the opportunity to offer a non-drug, non-invasive neurostimulation device to patients suffering from insomnia and anxiety, providing them with a safe and effective solution to improve their quality of life."

To date, Neurovalens has raised over £13m in equity and debt funding from UK investors including Wharton Asset Management, IQ Capital, Techstart Ventures, Angel Co Fund, Beltrae Partners, Clarendon Fund Management, Innovation Ulster Limited and British Business Bank.

The company continues to run clinical trials on the effectiveness of its drug-free technology in treating other conditions and is currently developing treatments for PTSD and obesity.

For more information on Neurovalens visit https://neurovalens.com/.

About Neurovalens

Neurovalens is an independent global leader in neuro-technology products. Its mission is to transform lives through creating ground-breaking neuro-tech. Founded in 2015, the company is currently run from Belfast, Northern Ireland and has an office at the University of California San Diego.

