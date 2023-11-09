Neutral Foods unveils new packaging design to educate, excite consumers about carbon neutral milk

"We want consumers to know Neutral supports greenhouse gas reductions on farms in a way that conveys our sense of climate optimism and hopefulness – a core tenet of our brand, " Jill Visit, creative director, Neutral. Post this

"Neutral has a story that most people haven't heard before, so it can be a challenge to explain quickly and succinctly on a carton," said Jill Visit, creative director, Neutral Foods. "We want consumers to know Neutral supports greenhouse gas reductions on farms in a way that conveys our sense of climate optimism and hopefulness – a core tenet of our brand."

A veteran creative with decades of experience in the natural and organic industry, Visit hopes the packaging clearly demonstrates that Neutral milk is of the highest quality and helps save the planet. The packaging stresses that Neutral:

Cares for animals, people, and the planet, from grass to glass.

Measures every bit of greenhouse gas associated with its milk, from the farm to the store and the refrigerator.

Works with family-run farms to adopt practices that reduce dairy's greenhouse gas emissions to help protect our future.

Offsets what can't be reduced with renewable energy generated by dairy cows.

Pours love, intention, and impact into every carton of its delicious organic milk.

As Neutral continues to grow, it became time to evolve the design to make the brand promise easier for customers to understand. Neutral worked with Faven, a woman-led agency based in Colorado, to add category-norm elements (like the cow) and update the messaging hierarchy to make it simple, legible, and keeping with Neutral's brand ethos of approachability and levity.

"Our new carton design makes it even easier for consumers to find climate-smart products that help reduce their carbon footprints," said Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral Foods. "We love to enthusiastically point out we have a product that checks all the boxes that consumers demand, including taste, quality, organic, pasture-raised, and the added peace of mind that our milk is completely carbon neutral today, not decades from now."

Neutral's organic carbon neutral whole and 2% milk are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market, Fresh Direct, and several regional and local chains and independent grocers, such as New Seasons in the Portland, Oregon area.

Photos and videos are available for download here.

ABOUT NEUTRAL

Neutral Foods, the first carbon neutral food company in the United States, backed by Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide. The company is on a mission to radically reduce the nearly 37 percent of global emissions produced by agriculture and the food system. Started in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, Neutral is a national brand that works directly with farmers to reduce the carbon footprint of dairy products - for good. Neutral has organic and conventional carbon neutral dairy solutions, including whole milk, 2%, half-and-half, and butter. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Giant Eagle, Imperfect Foods, Fresh Direct, regional and local chains, and independent grocers. Additional Neutral investors are Mark Cuban and David Adelman's Darco Capital, which led a celebrity round of investors, including LeBron James, John Legend, and Questlove. Japanese firm Global Brain, its CVC partners Kirin Holdings Company, Limited and Norinchukin Bank, and Craig Shapiro of the New York-based Collaborative Fund have also invested in Neutral and its vision of a more sustainable food system.

Media Contact

Abby Roedel, Neutral, 1 917-209-5454, [email protected], www.eatneutral.com

SOURCE Neutral