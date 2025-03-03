Neutroon Unveils New Products, Services, and Strategic Partnerships at MWC 2025

"Neutroon is redefining the 5G landscape with a customer-first approach, enabling enterprises to easily deploy enterprise 5G networks, combined with edge computing capabilities, and unlock new business opportunities with unprecedented flexibility." – Chris Gehlen, CEO of Neutroon Post this

Chris Gehlen, CEO of Neutroon, highlighted the company's customer-centric approach:

"We have recognized that a one-size-fits-all approach does not meet the diverse needs of the markets we serve. To address this, we have enhanced our platform to support new network devices, starting with DAS and NHIB solutions. What makes our approach unique is that we seamlessly manage private networks alongside these technologies, which are increasingly complementing one another. Furthermore, we have launched a professional services division to help customers integrate all the essential elements of their 5G initiatives—from network infrastructure to edge computing and complex use case validation. This is particularly valuable, as deploying and optimizing 5G applications remains one of the most significant challenges."

A prime example of Neutroon's impact is its partnership with Shared Access in the UK and Spain. Through this collaboration, Neutroon has enabled the deployment of an innovative private 5G solution that seamlessly supports GiveVision, a groundbreaking assistive technology designed to help visually impaired sports fans. GiveVision enhancesusers' remaining vision, enabling them to experience live sports action like never before. This initiative, successfully launched at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park stadium in 2024, is set to expand to additional sports venues worldwide in 2025.

Harnessing a Flexible, Vendor-Agnostic Platform

Neutroon's CTO, Carlos Valencia, underscored the adaptability of the company's platform:

"The strength of Neutroon lies in our highly flexible, vendor-agnostic platform, which allows for rapid customization to create unique experiences for our customers and their end users. Some clients require a single pane of glass for private networks and DAS, while others need a lightweight Open-RAN Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) solution. Our modular architecture and abstraction layers enable us to fulfill these diverse needs more efficiently and cost-effectively."

Key Announcements at MWC 2025

At MWC 2025, Neutroon will showcase several key developments, including:

Neutroon NaaS: In partnership with Amarisoft and AW2S, Neutroon is launching a state-of-the-art private 5G network offered entirely as a service. Unlike similar offerings, Neutroon's solution integrates edge computing capabilities and use case-specific add-ons. Pricing starts at €3,000 per month for a system comprising two indoor radios and 100 SIM cards—sufficient to cover a 10,000m² warehouse.

Enterprise Open-RAN SMO: Neutroon has successfully integrated the srsRAN Enterprise 5G CU+DU from vendor SRS and the Near-RT RIC from the O-RAN Software Community using the standard O1 interface. This integration positions Neutroon as an advanced SMO capable of interacting with core networks and other network components across multiple deployments, simplifying Open-RAN adoption for enterprise customers.

Zededa Edge Orchestration: Through a newly formed partnership with California-based edge computing innovator Zededa, Neutroon users can now easily deploy edge applications within their networks. Neutroon's Hyperslice technology—a holistic end-to-end slicing approach—significantly reduces application deployment and upgrade time.

Ranlytics: Neutroon is integrating Kallo monitoring devices into its platform for indoor and outdoor private networks and DAS/NHIB environments. This advancement enables continuous RF monitoring across multiple frequency bands and Public Land Mobile Networks (PLMNs), along with automated KPI calculations for both public and private networks.

Looking Ahead: 2025 and Beyond

Chris Gehlen expressed optimism about Neutroon's trajectory:

"We are finally witnessing a surge in demand for private networks worldwide, alongside steady growth in indoor coverage solutions. Additionally, we are exploring adjacent opportunities in emerging areas such as Converged Networks (Wi-Fi + 5G), Mission Critical Communications (MCX), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity, as well as CAMARA API integrations."

Neutroon will be exhibiting at MWC 2025 at the Generalitat de Catalunya Stand (CS210-CS220) – Booth 39. To schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Neutroon:

Neutroon is a technology company specializing in 5G and edge computing solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of software and hardware products, advanced 5G integration and testing services, and custom software development. Founded in Barcelona in 2021, Neutroon serves customers across Spain, Portugal, the UK, and the US, including systems integrators (SIs), managed service providers (MSPs), mobile network operators (MNOs), DAS/NHIB operators, and network equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Media Contact

Christopher Gehlen, Neutroon, 34 644736701, [email protected], www.neutroon.com

SOURCE Neutroon