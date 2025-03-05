Neva Ellen chronicles her transformative journey in 'Sudden Joy'

From depression to spiritual awakening, this book offers readers a powerful story of self-discovery, healing and the pursuit of consciousness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debuting author Neva Ellen shares her inspiring journey through spiritual awakening, self-discovery, and the path to healing in "Sudden Joy: A Journey into Consciousness" (published by Balboa Press).

Ellen's story begins with a mystical experience during the birth of her daughter, which is soon overshadowed by the untimely death of her young sister-in-law. Left questioning the meaning of life, Ellen enters a deep depression, prompting a five-month stay in a state-run hospital designed for mental health treatment. After her release, she struggles to find stability while raising her two small children alone.

Determined to create a better life for herself and her family, Ellen returns to college for three years, eventually finding fulfillment in a teaching career. However, the real turning point comes at the age of 49, when she embraces a euphoric awakening, feeling a profound connection to the universe. This moment of clarity leads her back to the hospital where she receives a diagnosis of manic depression, alongside a prescription for medication. Rejecting the notion that she could not heal without medication, Ellen embarks on a journey of research and self-exploration, inspired by the stories of others who have navigated similar paths. Through her involvement with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and her collaboration with fellow advocate Jeanette Kiel, Ellen becomes a beacon of hope for others facing mental health challenges.

"I hope it is entertaining and informative," the author says. "I hope to be an example for other people to become more aware of themselves."

"Sudden Joy" offers readers a message of empowerment and hope — showing that with awareness and control over one's thoughts, it is possible to reshape his/her reality and embrace a higher level of consciousness. When asked what she wants readers to take away from her story, Ellen answered, "That we have control over what we think about and how we create our life. That there is a new way of thinking called consciousness. Being self-aware and more aware of our place in the world."

"Sudden Joy: A Journey into Consciousness"

By Neva Ellen

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 186 pages | ISBN 9798765257500

Softcover | | 5.5 x 8.5in | 186 pages | ISBN 9798765257487

E-Book | 186 pages | ISBN 9798765257494

About the Author

Neva Ellen was born in Amarillo, Texas, in 1929. She survived 10 years of constant severe dust storms in what is often referred to as America's "Dust Bowl." In her early 20s, she met her future husband on a Dutch freighter on the way to Europe and they moved to Southern California. She raised two children and taught English in elementary and middle schools for 19 years and English as a second language for 20 years. She lives in Missouri with her son and daughter-in-law.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

