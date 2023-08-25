Nevada Corporate Giving Report to Reveal Data on State's Annual Giving at 12th Annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit, Full Speaker Line-Up Announced

"Our priority as the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee is to leave a positive and lasting impact on the Las Vegas community," said Sam Joffray, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. Tweet this

The Nevada Corporate Giving Council (NCGC), stewarded by Moonridge Group, will also reveal the annual statistical report on the corporate giving landscape of Nevada. The report will provide information that quantifies the philanthropic efforts made by Nevada businesses and their employees. For example, over the past decade, the report shows that Nevada companies gave in excess of $3 billion in total corporate giving while employee giving reached over $500 million. In 2022, companies in the state focused their giving to a variety of social needs including health and social services, as well as the state's education (K-12 and higher). More findings will be revealed at this year's summit.

To align with this year's theme of "Legacy Philanthropy,'' many Nevadans with a long family history of legacy-giving will be featured, as well as prominent philanthropists creating a long-lasting legacy through giving.

Speakers confirmed to present are listed below:

Jewel, Grammy Nominated Singer Songwriter, Mental Health Advocate and philanthropist (virtual remarks)

Pilar Harris, Senior Director of CSR and Government Relations for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. (Las Vegas)

Sam Joffray, President & CEO, Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee (Las Vegas)

Brian Gordon, Principal for Applied Analysis, Nevada Corporate Giving Report (Las Vegas)

Donald Carano II, Director of Community Relations and Responsible Gaming of The ROW (Reno)

Calgary Avansino, Co-President and Executive Director of the E.L. Wiegand Foundation (Reno)

Christina Ellis, Vice President of Development for Ellis Island Casino & Brewery, Village Pubs, and Mt. Charleston Lodge (Las Vegas)

Latisha Prieto, Treasurer of the San Manuel Tribal Council, Chairperson of the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Board (Reno)

Jess Molasky, Principal and Project Manager at Ovation (Las Vegas)

Rick Reviglio, President and General Manager of Western Nevada Supply (Reno)

Kay Salerno & Shila Morris, Sister Entrepreneurs, Co-Chairs of Squeeze In Restaurants, Professors at the University of Nevada, Reno (Reno)

Steven W. Nicholas Ed. D., MFT, Consultant for the Children's Cabinet, Nevada Peer Support Network, and the University of Nevada, Reno (Reno)

Punam Mathur, Executive Director of the Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, Mistress of Ceremonies (Las Vegas)

Staci Alonso, Founder of Noah's Animal House, Anderson Cooper's Top Ten CNN Heroes 2019, Mistress of Ceremonies (Reno)

Antoinette "Rootsdawtah" Hall, Award-winning and world-renowned Reggae keyboardist, multi-faith minister, social activist, International Goodwill Ambassador of The Golden Rule, founder of Stand Up for Justice, Closing Remarks & Song (Las Vegas)

Pato Banton, Internationally renowned Reggae legend, minister, International Goodwill Ambassador of The Golden Rule, Closing Remarks & Song (Las Vegas)

For more than a decade, the Moonridge Foundation has organized the Philanthropy Leaders Summit, bringing together hundreds of philanthropists, donors, corporate funders and family foundations to help drive strategic giving practices focused on charitable giving. Together, they can create meaningful change in the state of Nevada.

New to the event, in collaboration with Nevada Business Magazine, one philanthropist and one corporation from Northern Nevada and two individuals from Southern Nevada will be honored with the Trailblazing Philanthropist of the Year Award. The award will honor the work of the trailblazing philanthropy in Nevada. The winners will be recognized at the summit both in Reno and Las Vegas and will be showcased in Nevada Business Magazine's October publication.

This event is made possible by Sponsors and Collaborative Partners: Bennett Family Foundation, Zappos for Good, Aristocrat, GHA San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority/PALMS, JGS Group, NV Energy Foundation, Brownstein, JP Morgan Chase & Co., MGM Resorts International, Nevada Gold Mines, The Abbi Agency, Bank of America, Nevada Museum of Art, Vegas PBS, City National Bank, Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, Compassionate Las Vegas, EDAWN, Inspiring Children's Foundation, Intermountain Health, Lexicon Bank, Microsoft, Nevada Business Magazine, PBS Reno, Philanthropy Southwest, Renown Health, Subaru of Las Vegas, Wells Fargo, Alex Benna & Chrissy Menicucci Benna, Dickson Realty, The Ellis Family, Mulvaney Family Fund, and SHARE Village Las Vegas.

The summit will take place on Friday, September 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST in Las Vegas at the Zappos Headquarters; in Reno at the Nevada Museum of Art; and a virtual option is available. There will be a morning breakfast and networking event an hour prior from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. PST. General Admission tickets are priced at $95 per person. Registration is available online at https://www.philanthropyleaderssummit.com

About Moonridge Group: Moonridge Group, a philanthropy consulting firm, provides guidance to help funders achieve the greatest social impact. The experienced team at Moonridge Group works with corporate funders, individual philanthropists, and Family Foundations in Nevada and California. Founded in 2011 by one of Nevada's leading social entrepreneurs, Julie Murray, Moonridge Group has successfully advised many organizations including Bennett Family Foundation, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Milagro Foundation, Westgate Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, Cirque du Soleil and their ONE DROP Foundation, NV Energy, Paragon Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, The City of Las Vegas Mayor's Fund, Jameson Fellowship, Nevada Medical Center/Hope Means Nevada, Greater Good Council, and Nevada Corporate Giving Council to name a few. For more information about Moonridge Group, please visit moonridgegroup.com or find us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

