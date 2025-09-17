Nevada Office of Workforce Innovation Approves YouScience Industry Certifications Across All 13 Career Pathways

"By embedding YouScience's Industry Certifications into our programs, we're preparing students not just for graduation, but for the workforce needs of Nevada today and tomorrow." – Candi Robles, CTE & WBL Coordinator, Carson City School District Post this

"YouScience Industry Certifications are designed to be both accessible and rigorous," said Candi Robles, CTE & WBL Coordinator, Carson City School District. "By embedding them into our programs, we're preparing students not just for graduation, but for the workforce needs of Nevada today and tomorrow."

Since 2019, Carson City High School has used YouScience Industry Certifications and experienced the benefits. Students who completed the YouScience Medical Assistant Industry Certification achieved a 73% pass rate on the credential, and an impressive 78% went on to pass the National Healthcare Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant exam. These results demonstrate the power that industry-recognized certifications have to prepare learners for advanced credentials and careers.

Built by education and industry subject-matter experts, YouScience Industry Certifications provide:

Comprehensive coverage: 200+ stackable certifications aligned to standards, objectives, and indicators across 13 pathways.

Industry alignment: Created and validated in collaboration with subject-matter experts to align with real-world industry requirements.

Efficiency: Designed to be completed within a single class period, with most finished in under 50 minutes.

Accessibility: The most cost-effective certifications on the market, enabling schools to empower every student.

Career connections: Certifications feed directly into the YouScience® Brightpath platform, linking students with local employers.

"Education has the power to transform lives when it's connected to opportunity," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "These certifications help Nevada students demonstrate what they can do, connect with employers who need their skills, and take confident steps into the careers that will shape our communities and economy. With these certifications, students are connected and ready for a successful future."

Nationwide, schools rely on YouScience to help students discover aptitudes and interests, align education with in-demand careers, validate skills, and expand access to work-based learning. With OWINN's approval, Nevada schools can now leverage the most cost-effective and comprehensive set of certifications to meet Perkins requirements and graduate students prepared for success.

To learn more about YouScience, visit: www.youscience.com

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading education technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with the data and credentials needed to succeed in school, career, and life. Its award-winning platform, Brightpath, is the only College & Career Readiness solution built for both compliance and impact–powered by scientifically backed aptitude discovery, industry-recognized certifications, and meaningful career connections. By leveraging cutting-edge research, AI, and industry collaboration, YouScience helps individuals uncover their unique talents, validate their skills, and connect with in-demand educational and career pathways. YouScience has served more than 13,400 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide, making it the preferred choice for individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to achieve real outcomes through education and career pathways.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hull, Zer0 to 5ive for YouScience, 1 323-500-3294, [email protected], https://www.youscience.com/

SOURCE Zer0 to 5ive for YouScience