Never lose track of digital assets again with Lytho Tracks.

With the addition of Tracks to its DAM, which already includes digital rights management, Lytho empowers companies to trust their content by compiling content destinations, expirations, and terms of use in one place.

Key Benefits for Marketing Teams:

Digital Asset Surveillance: Tracks provides a holistic view of where and how digital assets are being used - ensuring compliance and keeping messaging current.

Manipulation-proof Fingerprinting: The AI algorithm used to embed the invisible fingerprints is configured to withstand edits to the image. Even if it's downloaded, cropped, and re-posted, it can still be detected online.

Legal Protection: By pairing Tracks with Lytho's digital rights management tools, businesses can quickly identify protected files, track their online distribution, and act when permissions expire or are revoked, significantly reducing legal risks and maintenance efforts.

Automated Maintenance: Tracks notifies users when content with expired usage rights is found online, automating digital rights maintenance and empowering timely action.

Discover New Audiences and Opportunities: By monitoring the online destinations of assets, Tracks identifies where content is shared beyond initial publishing points. These insights reveal new audiences and growth opportunities, allowing businesses to strategically expand their reach.

Maintain Fresh and Relevant Brand Messaging: With Tracks, companies can ensure that only the latest, most relevant content is visible to their target markets, safeguarding their brand's reputation against erosion caused by outdated or expired content.

Unified Digital Asset Management: As an integrated component of Lytho's DAM platform, Tracks simplifies the governance of digital assets. Businesses can store, monitor, and manage their digital content and associated legal documentation in one centralized location - streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and minimizing errors.

For further information about Lytho Tracks and how it can revolutionize your digital asset management strategy, please visit Lytho's website, lytho.com/tracks.

About Lytho:

Lytho, the leading operations platform for marketing, content, and creative teams, is on a mission to help customers achieve better content outcomes. The company was founded to remove the burden of manual proofing and expanded into content planning, creative project management, and digital asset management. The Lytho team is committed to developing innovations that streamline the creative process and improve content quality and performance. Lytho helps producers take back the power to create. All projects, feedback, assets, and more are managed in one place, so they can do magnificent work instead of managing tasks, chasing stakeholders, and clicking through folders to find assets. By configuring Lytho's suite of tools to fit each customer's process, they've helped companies like Sheetz, Nature's Way, and Kennebac Savings Bank captivate audiences, drive engagement, and elevate their brands. To learn more, visit lytho.com.

