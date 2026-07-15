Nevis Mango Festival Wraps Successful 2026 Edition with Four Days of Food, Music, and Island Spirit, Featuring Celebrity Chef Eric Adjepong

Food Network Star anchored a sold-out weekend of culinary celebration in the Mango Capital of the Caribbean

NEVIS, West Indies, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the 2026 Nevis Mango Festival, held July 2-5, which welcomed over 5,000 attendees for four days of food, music, and island spirit in celebration of Nevis' most beloved fruit.

The festivities officially opened Thursday, July 2 at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, with the Nevis Mango Festival press conference, featuring the Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley; 2026 Headline Chef Eric Adjepong; Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Andia Ravariere; and NTA Director of Marketing Pheon Jones. The press conference also marked the launch of Shop Nevis Naturally (shopnevisnaturally.com), the island's first-ever official online store.

That evening, Chef Adjepong hosted the festival's Supper Club, an intimate dining experience at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis that placed the mango front and center in every course. Media, influencers, and content creators from around the globe gathered along the waterfront for mango-infused cocktails, where Chef Eric personally welcomed guests before serving a spectacular three-course dinner celebrating Nevis's most iconic fruit—the mango. Each guest received a personalized menu signed by Chef Eric himself.

The evening opened with a Yellowfin Tuna Crudo, paired with coconut gazpacho, fresh mango, passion fruit, peri-peri oil, serrano, radish, and corn nuts. Next came Braised Short Ribs with tamarind demi-glace, sweet potato purée, crispy plantain, and a vibrant mango-papaya salad. Dessert brought the meal full circle with a Mango Crèmeux, featuring mango pavlova, hazelnut crumble, and sorrel sorbet. Guests closed out the night dancing to live Caribbean music and soca.

On Friday, July 3, the celebration moved to CHASKA Indian Cuisine & Bar in Cades Bay, where guests cooked side by side with Chef Adjepong during the Cooking Masterclass, each preparing a mango-themed recipe at their own station with plant-based and meat options available. The fun continued into the afternoon with Mango Mania, as attendees of all ages enjoyed a mango eating contest, the Mixology Competition featuring local bartenders, the crowd-favorite Mango Tug-of-War, and an afternoon of games under the Nevis sun. As the sun set, the Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl drew revelers along the shoreline in search of mango-themed drink specials at eight of Pinney's Beach's best bars including Mojo's, Seal my Sip, Rock and Come In Beach Bar, The Cabanas at Lime Beach Bar, Weekendz Beach Bar, Sunshine's Bar & Grill, Turtle Time Beach Bar, Chills Bar and Zanzi Bar

Saturday, July 4 brought the Passport Food Tour, where festival-goers got a true taste of the island, collecting stamps as they sampled mango-infused dishes and cocktails at bars and restaurants across Nevis, whether aboard the guided party bus or exploring at their own pace. Stops included Pas Bar, Carbo's Restaurant, Barefoot Beach Bar, On the Rocks, Heritage Cafe, Big 6 Flavors Restaurant, Mems Pizzeria and Rosie's Patties.

The weekend reached its triumphant close on Sunday, July 5, with For the Love of Mangoes, the festival's signature event at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, which welcomed over 5,000 people featuring the thrilling Cooking Competition, a Kids Zone with Face Painting and the Kids Mango Hunt, and the Mango Festival Concert under the stars.

"The Mango Festival has grown into one of the most anticipated events on our cultural calendar, and this year's edition once again showed the world what makes Nevis special," said the Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis. "This is a celebration of who we are as a people, and every visitor who joins us leaves with a piece of that story."

"This year's festival was a true reflection of what Nevis has to offer — authentic hospitality, world-class culinary talent, and a community that comes together to celebrate our island's identity," said Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. "For the Love of Mangoes alone drew approximately 5,200 patrons, up from 4,100 the year before — nearly 27% growth, the strongest we've seen since the festival began. We're grateful to Chef Eric Adjepong and every partner who helped bring this year's festival to life, and we're already looking ahead to building on this momentum."

Nevis Mango festival was headlined by Chef Eric Adjepong, a first-generation Ghanaian American chef, author, and television personality celebrated for bringing West African cuisine into the mainstream culinary conversation. A finalist on Top Chef Season 16, a returning competitor on Top Chef All-Stars, and a familiar face from Food Network's Wildcard Kitchen and Alex vs. America, Chef Adjepong earned a Michelin recommendation for his Washington, D.C. restaurant Elmina. Throughout the weekend, he brought technical precision, global perspective, and cultural pride to every event.

Dates for the 2027 Nevis Mango Festival have been confirmed, with the celebration set to return July 1-4. Hosted by the Nevis Tourism Authority, the Mango Festival invites visitors to taste, learn, and celebrate the island's mango legacy through culinary events, music, arts, and culture — in a showcase of Nevis's natural splendor and community spirit. The festival not only highlights local agriculture, but Nevis is home to an incredible 44 plus different varieties of mangoes. The island's mangoes are so fresh and abundant, they're not exported, and the only way to truly savor their flavor is to visit. With its unspoiled landscapes, cultural richness, and boutique charm, Nevis continues to champion authentic travel experiences.

The Nevis Mango Festival extends its heartfelt gratitude to this year's sponsors, whose generous support continues to elevate the festival year after year. Special thanks go to VIP Partner Carambola Beach Club, along with Nevis Island Administration, Four Seasons Resort, Island Purified Water, Carib, Rams, TDC Group, Digicel, Trident Trust, Winair, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Bank of Nevis, Clifton Estate Distillery, iConnect Ltd, Cape Air, and Sunrise Airways. Their partnership makes it possible to bring bigger, better experiences to the community and visitors alike with every passing year.

For more information on the Nevis Mango Festival, visit https://www.nevismangofest.com/

Images can be found here. Photo Credit: REFIIC STUDIO x Nevis Tourism Authority

About Nevis

Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes, and authentic West Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles, this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis Peak. The island's conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments, and no fast-food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the island is steeped in a rich and far-reaching history. It is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States' Founding Fathers, and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson's storied 18th-century marriage to local widow Frances Nisbet. For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodations, please visit www.nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook, and X and nevisnaturally on YouTube.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], https://www.nevisisland.com/

SOURCE Nevis