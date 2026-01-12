Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim Returns as a Signature Caribbean Endurance Event, Welcoming Olympian Alice Dearing

"The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim is more than a sporting event; it is a bold statement about where Nevis is headed. This rare crossing between two beautiful islands is an experience very few destinations in the region can deliver." - Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. Post this

Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, addressed Nevis' strategic vision for sports tourism and the role of the Cross Channel Swim in positioning the island as a credible, high-value destination for international sporting experiences:

"The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim is more than a sporting event; it is a bold statement about where Nevis is headed. This rare crossing between two beautiful islands is an experience very few destinations in the region can deliver. The event reflects our vision of excellence, strength, innovation, and resilience, and this year we are proud to welcome Alice Dearing, the first Black woman to represent Great Britain in Olympic swimming. Her participation places this event firmly on the global stage and reinforces Nevis as a serious and credible sports tourism destination," said Ravariere.

Now more than two decades strong, the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim has demonstrated steady growth in participation, reputation, and global recognition.

Special remarks were delivered by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, who emphasized the event's national significance, its role in elevating Nevis' global profile, and the pride it generates for the island and its people:

"The annual Nevis to St Kitts open water swim is a unique sporting event which has emerged on the bucket list of swimmers worldwide. Swimmers and their families gather from across the globe to participate in this bespoke event each year testing themselves against the warm Caribbean Sea. I look forward to this year's staging of the event and welcome swimming enthusiasts to come and experience the languid charm of my beloved Nevis", said Brantley.

A highlight of the press conference was a special video message from Olympian Alice Dearing, whose participation brings historic and symbolic significance to the event. A Tokyo 2021 Olympian, multiple-time national champion, and the first Black woman to represent Great Britain in Olympic swimming, Dearing is one of Britain's most respected endurance and open water swimmers. Since stepping back from elite competition, she has become a leading advocate for diversity and inclusion in swimming and open water sport:

"I love swims that feel like a real journey, and it doesn't get more special than crossing between two islands in a place as beautiful as Nevis and St. Kitts. Warm water, incredible scenery, and that sense of adventure are what open water swimming is all about. This is a bucket-list swim for so many people and I'm really excited to be part of it", said Dearing.

Beyond the Swim: Discover Nevis

Beyond the race itself, visitors are encouraged to explore Nevis' rare blend of barefoot luxury, rich history, and unspoilt adventure. As the birthplace of Sir Alexander Hamilton, the island offers beautifully preserved historic sites and Georgian architecture, set against lush rainforest and golden beaches.

From hiking Nevis Peak and unwinding in natural hot springs to enjoying vibrant local cuisine and tranquil, uncrowded, world-class beaches, Nevis delivers a deeply personal and authentic Caribbean experience, enhanced by the warmth and hospitality of its people.

Partners, Sponsors and Community Support

The Nevis Tourism Authority also formally acknowledged Mr. Winston Crooke, whose foresight laid the foundation for cross-channel swimming in Nevis, and commended Jane Hansom for her leadership and commitment in elevating the event's professionalism and reach. The NTA extends its appreciation to its partners and sponsors, including the Ministry of Tourism, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Tropical Delight (Official Hydration Partner), SwimTrek (Official Event Package Provider), Blue Water Safaris, Islander Watersports, Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre, and Oualie Beach Hotel.

Registration for the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim is now open https://www.nevistostkittscrosschannelswim.com/

Images can be found here. Destination images can be found here.

Editor's Note / Image Captions:

Image 1: Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim. Photo Credit: Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim

Image 2: From left to right, Jane Hansom, organizer of the annual Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim; Kelly Fontanelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism; Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority; and Phéon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing of the Nevis Tourism Authority, during the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim press conference held January 9, 2025. Photo Credit: Nevis Tourism Authority

Image 3: Jane Hansom, organizer of the annual Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim; Pamela Martin, Nevis Film Commissioner and Board Chair at Nevis Tourism Authority, Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority; John Hanley, Assistant Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Tourism, Nevis Island Administration; and Kelly Fontanelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Photo Credit: Nevis Tourism Authority

Image 4: Alice Dearing, former marathon swimmer and Team GB Olympic open water swimmer,

About Alice Dearing

Alice Dearing is a former Marathon swimmer and Team GB Olympic swimmer who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in open water swimming. She is a multiple time British champion and European medallist and is widely recognized for her work promoting diversity, accessibility and inclusion in swimming and outdoor sport.

About Nevis

Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes, and authentic West Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles, this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis Peak. The island's conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments and no fast-food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature.

Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the island is steeped in a rich and far-reaching history. It is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States' Founding Fathers, and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson's storied 18th-century marriage to local widow Frances Nisbet.

For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodations, please visit www.nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook, and X and nevisnaturally on YouTube.

