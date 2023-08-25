New 12-Megapixel 3D Stereo Camera Delivers High Resolution Results

The new BVS 3D_RV1 3D provides the high level of detection accuracy required for demanding industrial automation and logistics applications with working distances up to 4 M. Tweet this

The camera operates according to the GigE Vision standard and uses a GenICAM-compatible software interface. This provides a high level of flexibility for users to create their own applications with the supplied SGM producer library or with compatible third-party software, such as Halcom or OpenCV.

The software package is available as a free download. It contains GUI tools — 3D viewer, calibration tool, and status tool — as well as important libraries that are needed for 3D processing on an external graphics card. All Nvidia GPUs are supported.

A robust housing with an IP54 protection rating makes the camera suitable for harsh industrial environments such as metalworking, machine assembly, and intralogistics.

Features:

GigE Vision interface for high flexibility

IP54 rating for use in harsh environments

12 MP resolution

Adjustable lenses on the camera and projector

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/high-resolution-3d-stereo-camera.

Matrix Vision is a brand of Balluff.

About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.

