New 1DLP laser projectors deliver value, performance, and advanced features

Easily illuminate large surfaces and screens with Christie's newest addition to the HS Series of 1DLP projectors [1DLP projectors __title__ https://www.christiedigital.com/about/display-technology/dlp-projector/ . The 4K13-HS delivers 14,800 lumens for projects that require a high-brightness projection solution, but without compromising form factor. Images are sharp and clear with 4K UHD resolution, and colors are more natural, and blacks deeper, courtesy of built-in Christie BoldColor+™.

"With our newest additions to our line-up of 1DLP laser projectors, we're offering customers even more choice when it comes to selecting the right solution for their project," says Andy Wang, product manager, Christie. "With 1DLP options ranging from 5,000 to 23,650 lumens, and features including passive polarized 3D and built-in warping and blending, our projectors are designed to deliver the best possible on-screen image."

The 4K860-iS and 4K13-HS are compatible with the new Christie Intelligent Camera (CIC), a powerful accessory that makes it faster and easier to achieve the desired image quality. Operators can use it to calibrate projector color, trigger autofocus, and, when combined with‥Christie's complimentary Mystique™‥Lite‥software, automate warping and blending of up to three projectors in a horizontal array.

The new models come with an industry-leading 5-year/20,000-hour warranty and are available for order now.

