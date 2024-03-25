New 2023 ezW2Correction Software Offers Customers Multiple Year Printing With One Flat Rate

Customers utilizing the latest ezW2Correction software are now able to print multiple year corrections on plain white paper for one flat rate. Go to halfpricesoft.com for more details and the test drive.
BOSTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest 2023 ezW2Correction software from developers at Halfpricesoft.com offers companies a feature to print multiple year W2 and W3 correction forms on plain white paper for one flat rate (Years 2014-2023). Business can print unlimited correction forms for unlimited employees quickly and securely . Even better, ezW2Correction has been approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper for customer satisfaction.
File Forms W-2C (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) and W-3C (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) as soon as possible after an error is discovered. Also, provide a Form W2c to the employee as soon as possible.
"Newest ezW2Correction is now available to print W2 and W3 correction forms for Year 2014 through year 2023 on plain white paper for $49.00 for a single installation." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity means it is ideal for business owners who are new to processing correction forms.
- Basic single user version is $49.00 to print and mail unlimited forms for unlimited employees
- Advanced version is $79.00 for a single user version to import W2 Previous Data from csv file and Import data from W2 efile document
- Enterprise efile version is $169.00 for a single user version with features to efile unlimited forms, Import both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file and import data from W2 efile document
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
- ezW2Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file
- Data import feature- Import data from spreadsheet, QuickBooks IIF file, efile document (EFW2C) and more
- Efile feature- ezW2Correction software can generate the W2C & W3C efile document (EFW2C) that you can upload to the SSA Site.
- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
