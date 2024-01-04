New 2024 ezAccounting Business Software Just Released To Include A New 943 Form For Agriculture

The latest 2024 ezAccounting business software from Halfpricesoft.com has just released and also added a new 943 form to the application to accommodate agricultural companies. Download the latest version at halfpricesoft.com.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest ezAccounting business and payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has recently been updated and released with the 2024 tax tables and a new 943 form for Agricultural companies. This software comes with robust features that allow customers to process payroll and business tasks all in one easy and affordable software application.

"ezAccounting 2024 business and payroll software from halfpriecesoft.com has been updated and released to include a new 943 agricultural form," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.