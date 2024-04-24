New 2024 ezPaycheck Software Offers Businesses An Efficient Way to Process Employee Paychecks

Latest ezPaycheck software for businesses and accountants is available to fight inflation with in-house payroll with differential pay options for customers who pay contractors and hourly employees. Post this

Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.

The main features include:

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors





Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge





Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)





Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions





Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks





Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks





Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes





Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia





Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously





Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Priced at $149 per calendar year for a single installation. (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

