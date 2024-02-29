New $250,000 Frederick County Government Supported Transportation Initiative Launches

"There are many in Frederick County who are, for a lack of a better term, 'transportation challenged' – and when it comes to creating a more sustained life, a lot of that process starts with having safe and reliable transportation." said Wayne Dorsey, Founder of the Safe Ride Foundation. Post this

This new county-wide volunteer ride match program was partially funded by federal award number SLFRP1623, awarded to Frederick County, Maryland by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, having been awarded $247,500 in startup funding for the initiative. The program was created with the goal of connecting all of Frederick County by way of trained, vetted volunteer drivers who donate their time and vehicle to help transport Frederick County neighbors in need to the human services they utilize every day.

"There are many in Frederick County who are, for a lack of a better term, 'transportation challenged" – and when it comes to creating a more sustained life, a lot of that process starts with having safe and reliable transportation." said Wayne Dorsey, Founder of the Safe Ride Foundation. The local nonprofit has been the operator of the program since its inception early last year, having already been a pioneer in the county for transportation-related initiatives. In 2015, the foundation also created the SOS Safe Ride program, an anti-drunk driving mobile app exclusive to Frederick County, which transports intoxicated citizens to their homes along with the citizen's vehicle, having now prevented over 17,000 DUI offenses in Frederick County through said program.

The new Rides for Good program has been in a "soft launch" period as of February 1st, having already provided several rides within the community, with the grand opening taking place Friday March 1st. Be they rides to the pharmacy, doctor's office, grocery store, or even job interviews, there are many ways that Frederick County citizens, particularly in the rural parts of the county where the transportation needs are the greatest, can utilize the Rides for Good program to connect themselves to the entirety of the county. More information on volunteering opportunities, as well as approved ride uses can be found on the Rides for Good website. http://www.RidesForGood.org

