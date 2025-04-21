New $40,000 Grant from the Golden Isles Development Authority Will Expand Aviation Workforce Training at Wings of Grace Ministries in Brunswick

This investment is a critical step in building a sustainable workforce pipeline for Glynn County's aviation industry. Post this

"This investment is a critical step in building a sustainable workforce pipeline for Glynn County's aviation industry," said Ryan Moore, President & CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, who delivered the commencement address at the Wings of Grace Aviation Training Center at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. "By partnering with Wings of Grace, we are lowering financial barriers and creating direct career pathways for students to enter high-demand jobs in aerospace."

Graduates of the Wings MX program leave with practical experience in aviation maintenance, safety procedures, and regulatory compliance, positioning them for employment opportunities at aviation companies such as Gulfstream. The curriculum covers everything from aircraft inspections and corrosion removal to engine systems and safety certifications. Wings of Grace's teen aviation program, open to local 8th and 9th graders interested in flight, uses the latest published materials to teach a thorough understanding of all aspects of aviation needed for a private pilot's license.

"With this grant, we will be able to give more students pathways to aviation careers, whether as pilots or maintenance technicians," said Damon Whitlow, CFO, Wings of Grace Ministries, Inc. "Many of our students would not have the financial means to pursue these jobs without programs like ours, and this grant ensures we can continue growing and serving more people in our community."

Wings of Grace Ministries has a longstanding commitment to aviation education, offering mentorship, internships, and hands-on training opportunities to prepare students for careers in the industry. Their programs' success stories include graduates who have gone on to become commercial pilots, aviation mechanics, and other aerospace professionals. The Golden Isles Development Authority's investment in aviation workforce development aligns with broader regional efforts to attract aerospace businesses and create high-paying job opportunities in Glynn County.

About the Golden Isles Development Authority

The Development Authority is the organization that is tasked with the creation of jobs and investment in Glynn County through the retention, expansion, and attraction of business and industry. Its mission is to ensure that Brunswick and Glynn County have a strong business climate that encourages the growth of existing industries and is an attractive location for prospective businesses.

