New 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors Power DataON Integrated Systems for Azure Stack HCI

Intel 5th Gen Xeon processors' built-in accelerators enable organizations to offload tasks from CPU cores, reducing the number of cores needed per workload and allowing for the ability to run more VMs and applications like Azure Virtual Desktop for Azure Stack HCI, Azure Kubernetes Services enabled by Azure Arc, SQL Server, and more on your Azure Stack HCI deployments. 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors also excel in various AI use cases, including generative AI, recommender systems, and natural language processing (NLP), with its built-in AI accelerators.

New memory and I/O technologies featured in 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, include support for DDR5, PCIe 5.0 and Compute Xpress Link (CXL):

DDR5 – Improves compute performance by overcoming data bottlenecks with high memory bandwidth. It offers up to 1.7x bandwidth improvement over DDR4, enabling better performance, capacity, power efficiency, and cost savings. It also supports DDR5 memory speeds up to 5,600 MT/s (1 DPC) or 4,400 MT/s (2 DPC), enhancing performance for memory-bound and latency-sensitive workloads.





PCIe 5.0 – Doubles the I/O bandwidth compared to PCIe 4.0. 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors provide 80 lanes of PCIe 5.0, ideal for fast networking, high-bandwidth accelerators, and high-performance storage devices. It also maintains backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 and offers foundational slots for CXL (Compute Express Link).





CXL Support – Enables a unified, coherent memory space between different components and reduces compute latency in data centers, helping to lower the total cost of ownership (TCO). It also runs across the standard PCIe physical layer and supports both standard PCIe devices and CXL devices on the same link.

"Intel technologies have always been an important part of DataON solutions for Azure Stack HCI and Azure hybrid cloud workloads," said Howard Lo, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at DataON. "The 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with their advanced performance, security, and AI capabilities will help customers accelerate their digital transformation with Azure's adaptive cloud approach and its hybrid cloud support."

"Intel is proud of its long-standing partnership with DataON," said Dorin Vanderjack, Vice President & General Manager of US OEM & Strategic Account Sales at Intel." DataON, Intel, and Microsoft have collaborated for many years to develop robust end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions based on Microsoft Azure Stack HCI. New 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors provide trusted performance, security, and the ability to accelerate demanding AI workloads."

Dean Paron, Director of Partner Program management at Microsoft said, "Customers' IT and business needs are always changing. This is why we introduced the adaptive cloud approach, enabled by Microsoft Azure Arc, to unify distributed infrastructure and simplify on-premises deployments as well as hybrid management. Customers can take advantage of Azure's AI-enhanced central operations, app, and data model across heterogeneous environments, and further use cloud-native technologies to drive innovation. Azure hybrid cloud solutions from DataON, powered by 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, will help organizations run their workloads faster, more efficiently and more securely."

DataON solutions for Azure hybrid cloud workloads, powered by 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, are designed to accelerate customers' hybrid cloud journey, combining DataON servers with Azure Stack HCI and Azure hybrid cloud workloads for a turnkey design, deployment, and integration experience with white glove service and support.

DataON is a hybrid cloud computing company that exclusively leverages Microsoft technologies to build solutions that help companies and organizations achieve more with less. Our solutions utilize Azure Stack HCI for on-premises compute and storage and are designed so you can take advantage of Azure hybrid cloud services, and technologies such as Azure Arc, Azure Virtual Desktop, Azure Kubernetes Service, AI at the Edge, and more.

DataON is a leading Microsoft partner, with over 2000 HCI clusters deployed with over 1000 enterprise customers. With over 50 Integrated Systems and validated nodes in the Microsoft Azure Stack HCI Catalog, DataON's turnkey solutions are designed to provide the highest level of performance, manageability, and security offered. DataON is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP), and an Intel Platinum Partner.

