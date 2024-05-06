New 95 Decodable Duo Books Now Available, Allowing K-1 Readers to Practice Decoding Skills and Build Reading Confidence

"95 Decodable Duo Books help make learning to read both rewarding and fun for students. Every school needs these books!" Post this

"Decodable texts allow our students to apply the fine skills that they're learning as they're learning them. It allows them to develop the decoding habit that will lead to accuracy, fluency, and mastery, building each young reader's confidence," said Laura Stewart, Chief Academic Officer, 95 Percent Group. "95 Decodable Duo Books help make learning to read both rewarding and fun for students. Every school needs these books!"

95 Decodable Duo Books feature an innovative, patent-pending flip format that reinforces effective decoding habits with two practice opportunities in the same book. Students begin with a text-only decodable story. Once they've mastered the spelling-sound relationships, they simply flip the book over to read the same story with fun, engaging illustrations that reinforce the text (or that reinforce the learning). Each 95 Decodable Duo book features a target phonics skill that aligns with the scope and sequence of 95 Phonics Core Program®.

Both the kindergarten and first grade classroom sets of 95 Decodable Duo Books include six copies of 20 unique titles, for a total of 120 books per set, and cover critical grade-level skills. The sets feature fun titles, such as "The Pet Doc" and "My Funny Dog Bob."

95 Decodable Duo Books and more of 95 Percent Group's science of reading aligned classroom resources are available for purchase from 95 Percent Group's new online store. For more information, visit https://store.95percentgroup.com/.

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources, and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit www.95percentgroup.com.

