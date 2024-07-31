New AAAAI Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide Provides Web-Based Training for Patients and Caregivers

The new web-based audio-visual anaphylaxis recognition-and-response tool teaches users how to promptly and effectively respond to anaphylactic emergencies
MILWAUKEE, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new anaphylaxis toolkit from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) empowers patients, caregivers and medical staff to recognize the signs of anaphylaxis and implement practices that provide immediate, life-saving support to those experiencing anaphylaxis.
Despite anaphylactic allergies impacting millions of Americans, the development and implementation of educational resources on the subject are often inaccessible and unavailable to the public. To address these barriers to anaphylaxis educational materials, the AAAAI recently unveiled the Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide, a new web-based tool for educating the public about recognizing and responding to anaphylaxis emergencies.
This unique, interactive tool allows users to test their abilities in recognizing anaphylactic emergencies, to explore their knowledge on the signs of anaphylaxis including lesser-known symptoms and to learn the steps needed based on presented symptoms. Developed and reviewed by leading experts in allergy, asthma and immunology, the Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide consolidates evidence-based resources and makes them accessible to the public.
The Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide should be used alongside education from a certified allergist/immunologist. If you think you've experienced anaphylaxis or need to see a board-certified allergist to discuss your anaphylaxis treatment plan, you can locate an allergist/immunologist close to you in this AAAAI directory.
More information about the tool and anaphylaxis educational resources is available here.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries and is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.
Media Contact
Candace Archie, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, (414) 272-6071, [email protected], aaaai.org
SOURCE The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
Share this article