New AAAAI Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide Provides Web-Based Training for Patients and Caregivers

This unique, interactive tool allows users to test their abilities in recognizing anaphylactic emergencies, to explore their knowledge on the signs of anaphylaxis including lesser-known symptoms and to learn the steps needed based on presented symptoms. Developed and reviewed by leading experts in allergy, asthma and immunology, the Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide consolidates evidence-based resources and makes them accessible to the public.

The Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide should be used alongside education from a certified allergist/immunologist. If you think you've experienced anaphylaxis or need to see a board-certified allergist to discuss your anaphylaxis treatment plan, you can locate an allergist/immunologist close to you in this AAAAI directory.

More information about the tool and anaphylaxis educational resources is available here.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,100 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries and is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

