New ADA Exam Table Regulations Take Effect - Are Healthcare Facilities Compliant?

What the New Regulations Mean for Healthcare Providers

Under these new regulations, exam tables must meet the following requirements:

Low transfer height: Tables must offer a transfer height between 17–19 inches to improve accessibility for patients with mobility challenges.

Seated transfer surface: A minimum surface size of 21 inches wide by 17 inches deep is required.

Two-side transfer access: Patients must be able to transfer from both a long and a short side of the table.

Support rails and armrests: Stable assistive features must be included to aid in repositioning and transfers.

Leg stability standards: When stirrups are present, leg supports must be provided to safely position and secure the patient.

Not all medical equipment must be ADA compliant, but specific minimums and deadlines do apply.

Healthcare facilities must ensure that 10-20% of their exam tables comply with this standard, depending on the setting.

Compliance deadlines vary—federally funded providers must meet requirements by July 2026 , while state and local government facilities must comply by August 2026 .

The low transfer seat height is just one part of the new standards, which also include additional accessibility requirements for exam tables, diagnostic chairs, weight scales, and other medical diagnostic equipment.

Clearing Up Industry Confusion

Some sources have suggested that exam tables must now have a 17-inch seat transfer height. However, this is not accurate. While the Access Board updated its recommendations in 2024 to suggest a 17-inch minimum, this recommendation is not adopted into law.

The actual DOJ and HHS standard requires a range of 17-19 inches - a key distinction that ensures flexibility while maintaining accessibility.

Brewer remains committed to providing industry-leading solutions that fully comply with these new regulations while ensuring quality, durability, and ease of use for healthcare providers.

Ensuring Compliance with Brewer Power Exam Tables

With the new regulations now in effect, it's critical that healthcare providers assess their equipment and confirm compliance before the 2026 deadlines.

To learn more about the new regulations and how Brewer's power exam tables meet all DOJ and HHS requirements, visit: https://brewercompany.com/ada-requirements/

