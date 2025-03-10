New Adventure Follows Tansy, an Acorn-Sized Girl who Discovers Qualities Within Herself to Save the Faery Realm

Join Tansy on her quest through Quillsnap as she attempts to outsmart her evil guardian and embark on a dangerous mission to save her school, the Faery Academy
PORTSMOUTH, Iowa, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a magical world, invisible to human eyes, exists the enchanting Faery Realm. Prospective faeries called "littles" undergo rigorous training to uncover whether they possess the innate qualities required to earn their wings and become faeries at the esteemed Faery Academy of QuillSnap.
In "Faery Academy of Quillsnap," author Jacqueline Reinig shared the tale of Tansy WaterSprite, a "little" no taller than a thimble, and her race to collect a rare leaf which is essential for creating an elixir required for the continued existence of the Faery Academy, while trying to stay one step ahead of her ill-tempered guardian.
"When I was young, books sparked her imagination and I fell in love with stories of adventure and fantasy," said Reinig. "Now, as an adult, I still remember those magical tales and hope to
create my own stories of magic set in the Enchanted Forest on my farm."
Reinig's story began when her four-year-old granddaughter asked if there were faeries
in a wooded area on Reinig's farm they called the "enchanted forest." Her response was, "Of course, there are! Right over here is..." That moment sparked a tradition of tales of faeries and ignited my creativity. One idea led to a story, which turned into a chapter, which evolved into a novel. This is how "The Fairy Academy of QuillSnap: The Night of the Purple Moon," came to be.
"The magic will always be present," said Reinig. "You simply need to seek it out in life's
little wonders each day, no matter how old you grow."
"Faery Academy of Quillsnap: Night of the Purple Moon"
By Jacqueline Reinig
ISBN: 9781665763462 (softcover); 9781665763479 (hardcover); 9781665763486 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Since retiring from working in the medical profession as a nurse, Reinig has created a world where magic through her stories. To learn more, please http://www.jacquelinereinig.com.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, Archway Publishing, 4803067065, [email protected], www.jacquelinereinig.com
SOURCE Archway Publishing
Share this article