New Adventure Follows Tansy, an Acorn-Sized Girl who Discovers Qualities Within Herself to Save the Faery Realm

"When I was young, books sparked her imagination and I fell in love with stories of adventure and fantasy," said Reinig. "Now, as an adult, I still remember those magical tales and hope to

create my own stories of magic set in the Enchanted Forest on my farm."

Reinig's story began when her four-year-old granddaughter asked if there were faeries

in a wooded area on Reinig's farm they called the "enchanted forest." Her response was, "Of course, there are! Right over here is..." That moment sparked a tradition of tales of faeries and ignited my creativity. One idea led to a story, which turned into a chapter, which evolved into a novel. This is how "The Fairy Academy of QuillSnap: The Night of the Purple Moon," came to be.

"The magic will always be present," said Reinig. "You simply need to seek it out in life's

little wonders each day, no matter how old you grow."

"Faery Academy of Quillsnap: Night of the Purple Moon"

By Jacqueline Reinig

ISBN: 9781665763462 (softcover); 9781665763479 (hardcover); 9781665763486 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Since retiring from working in the medical profession as a nurse, Reinig has created a world where magic through her stories. To learn more, please http://www.jacquelinereinig.com.

