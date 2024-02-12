New Affordable Assisted Living Community to Open in Goshen, IN

We are thrilled to offer affordable assisted living options to seniors who never thought assisted living was financially achievable, and to do it right here in Goshen. Post this

This multimillion-dollar development is designed for seniors of all incomes who need some help to maintain their independence.

As an affordable assisted living facility, Green Oaks of Goshen will make assisted living a realistic option for seniors who have been unable to afford this type of community in the past. The community will combine residential apartment-home living with the availability of personal assistance, medication administration and a variety of convenience and support services, such as 3 daily meals, housekeeping, laundry and scheduled transportation.

Residents will live in private apartments that they will furnish and decorate to their tastes. Each of the apartments will feature a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and emergency alert system.

In addition, Green Oaks of Goshen offers several areas for residents to enjoy, including a recreation room/movie theater, bistro, private dining room, solarium lounges, fitness center, activity room, art room, library/computer room and other amenities.

Certified Nursing Assistants and Qualified Medication Aides working under the direction of a Licensed Nurse, are on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When fully occupied, the community will provide approximately 50 full and part-time jobs. Annual payroll with benefits is projected to be approximately $2.0 million.

Evergreen Real Estate Group is excited to bring one of its high-quality, residential-style affordable assisted living communities to Goshen and the surrounding areas.

WJW Architects designed the community, and construction was completed by Evergreen Construction Company.

"Our focus," says Julie Simpkins, Co-President of Gardant Management Solutions, the company that manages the community "is to provide Green Oaks of Goshen residents with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve and the help and assistance they need. Our emphasis is on helping each resident achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."

