New Agentic AI Bundle Unifies Private Infrastructure, AI Compute and Autonomous Intelligence in a Fully Managed Platform

Organizations are increasingly demanding private AI environments that provide the flexibility and economics of cloud infrastructure while preserving control over their data, compliance posture, and AI operations. Post this

The solution is designed to address one of the industry's largest challenges: moving AI initiatives beyond proof-of-concept into scalable, production-ready deployments while maintaining sovereign control over data, infrastructure and operational costs. This offering significantly reduces deployment complexity and accelerates time-to-value by enabling enterprises to deploy production-ready AI environments in days instead of months.

Delivered as a turnkey private AI environment, the bundle integrates:

Tenstorrent's next-generation AI compute architecture

BetterBrain's private agentic AI software solutions and hands-on consulting

OrionVM's heterogeneous cloud orchestration and virtualization platform optimized for AI and high-performance workloads

Equinix's global digital infrastructure footprint, low-latency interconnection ecosystem, and enterprise-grade colocation facilities

Hosted within Equinix data centers and deployable in customer-owned or preferred facilities, the platform provides organizations with a sovereign AI architecture capable of supporting AI inference, private LLM deployments, agentic AI workflows, intelligent automation, VSaaS, and enterprise AI applications.

Together, the companies deliver a simplified path for enterprises seeking to operationalize AI without the complexity traditionally associated with infrastructure integration, deployment, and management.

"The market has been missing a practical path from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, without compromising performance, security, or return on investment," said Sheng Yeo, Co-Founder and CEO of OrionVM.

"Organizations are increasingly demanding private AI environments that provide the flexibility and economics of cloud infrastructure while preserving control over their data, compliance posture, and AI operations. Our focus is to provide sovereign cloud infrastructure for AI that combines the control and flexibility of private cloud infrastructure with the simplicity and operational ease organizations expect."

The platform is designed as a fully managed heterogeneous cloud environment capable of supporting multiple accelerator architectures and evolving AI workloads, enabling organizations to accelerate time-to-value while reducing the operational burden of deploying enterprise AI systems.

Launched at Tenstorrent's recent Tenstorrent TT-Deploy event, this new turnkey agentic AI is now available for enterprises, governments, healthcare providers, financial institutions, research organizations and service providers seeking sovereign deployments with predictable operational costs and enterprise-grade performance.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.orionvm.com/sovereignAI

About OrionVM®

OrionVM is a leading next-generation heterogeneous cloud and AI infrastructure provider delivering high-performance private and public cloud platforms optimized for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and enterprise workloads. OrionVM's software-defined infrastructure platform enables enterprises, service providers, and channel partners to deploy scalable sovereign cloud environments with enhanced performance, operational simplicity, and predictable economics. For more information, visit www.orionvm.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Pfeiffer, OrionVM, 1 8446746686, [email protected], OrionVM

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SOURCE OrionVM