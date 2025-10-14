New AI-Powered Tool Helps Principals Save Time and Improve Teacher Feedback During Classroom Observations

"A typical observation takes me two to three hours to complete the write-up. But, using Observation Copilot, I'm down to about 20 to 30 minutes!" – Adam Oakley, principal at Spokane Public Schools Post this

Another principal called Observation Copilot an "absolute game changer," saying, "Not only does it save me time, I'm also giving incredible, actionable feedback and suggestions to teachers."

Observation Copilot creates an initial draft of principals' written feedback in just a few seconds. Here's how it works: Using the tool, principals take notes as they observe a teacher in the classroom. Then, with one click, Observation Copilot creates the write-up by aligning the principal's evidence to the district's instructional framework or a custom framework of the principal's choice.

Observation Copilot also provides principals with suggestions for instructionally relevant next steps for teachers. Principals then review, refine, and copy the feedback into their existing systems.

"The goal of classroom observation is driving meaningful teacher growth, but principals often find that the time spent preparing the feedback delays the process and weakens the impact," said Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. "Observation Copilot is designed specifically to save principals time without sacrificing quality of feedback to teachers. With Observation Copilot, instead of spending hours manually turning unstructured notes into formal feedback, principals can create their first draft before leaving the classroom."

Observation Copilot was recently named a winner in SmartBrief's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for best education technology solutions based on the positive feedback from principals who piloted the tool this spring.

To learn more about Observation Copilot and to use it for free, visit www.edthena.com/observationcopilot.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos; and Observation Copilot, a tool allowing principals to instantly turn classroom notes into framework-aligned teacher feedback. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visitwww.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visitwww.edthena.com/blog/.

