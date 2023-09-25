New AI Startup Knownwell Names Mohan Rao Chief Product Officer

For nearly two decades, I've seen Mohan assemble high-performing teams that excel at applying disruptive technologies like AI to drive industry-leading growth. I couldn't imagine a better fit for Knownwell as we launch, and I'm incredibly excited that Mohan has joined our team. Tweet this

Prior to joining Knownwell, Rao served as Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and/or President/COO for a diverse set of SaaS technology companies, including Wagestream, StreetShares, Hobsons, Mobile Insight, Wireless Matrix, and Career Rewards. Several of these companies conducted successful exits after scaling growth organically and via successful integration of key acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Mohan was a Management Consultant at Deloitte & Touche, a Project Leader at Verizon Labs, and a Software Engineer at PSI Data Systems.

About Knownwell

Knownwell is a technology and advisory solutions company specializing in helping executives leverage the AI revolution to drive record profitability without compromising their people or values. Knownwell's proprietary maturity model and related advisory services provide executives of private-equity backed companies with the knowledge and know-how to leverage AI as a key differentiator. Please visit knownwell.com to learn more about the company.

