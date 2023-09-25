New AI Startup Knownwell Names Mohan Rao Chief Product Officer

Veteran Product and Technology Leader Named CPO to Foster Culture of Creativity, Collaboration, and Excellence
WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newly formed AI technology and advisory company Knownwell has named Mohan Rao its Chief Product Officer. Rao has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience building technology and product development organizations that drive rapid growth and shareholder return, and with deep experience in managing key customer relationships. He will guide Knownwell's strategic product direction and will be instrumental in driving innovation, defining product offerings, and ensuring Knownwell's products align with the company's mission and vision.
"Mohan is the perfect person to ensure Knownwell delivers on our promise to help executives leverage the AI revolution to drive record profitability without compromising their people or values," said CEO David DeWolf. "For nearly two decades, I've seen Mohan assemble high-performing teams that excel at applying disruptive technologies like AI to drive industry-leading growth. I couldn't imagine a better fit for Knownwell as we launch, and I'm incredibly excited that Mohan has joined our team."
Prior to joining Knownwell, Rao served as Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and/or President/COO for a diverse set of SaaS technology companies, including Wagestream, StreetShares, Hobsons, Mobile Insight, Wireless Matrix, and Career Rewards. Several of these companies conducted successful exits after scaling growth organically and via successful integration of key acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Mohan was a Management Consultant at Deloitte & Touche, a Project Leader at Verizon Labs, and a Software Engineer at PSI Data Systems.
About Knownwell
Knownwell is a technology and advisory solutions company specializing in helping executives leverage the AI revolution to drive record profitability without compromising their people or values. Knownwell's proprietary maturity model and related advisory services provide executives of private-equity backed companies with the knowledge and know-how to leverage AI as a key differentiator. Please visit knownwell.com to learn more about the company.
