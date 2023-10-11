New AI Startup Knownwell Names Pete Buer Chief Strategy Officer

Pete is the perfect person to create deep insights that optimize Knownwell's ability to help customers navigate AI transformation. Tweet this

"Pete is the perfect person to create deep insights that optimize Knownwell's ability to help customers navigate AI transformation," said CEO David DeWolf. "He's the rare breed of executive who sees the business big picture better than anyone I know, while also excelling at framing, teaching, and simplifying this vision for customers. I'm confident Pete's knowledge and experience will be huge assets for Knownwell and our clients as we scale the company."

Prior to joining Knownwell, Buer spent close to three decades at CEB, now Gartner. He held multiple Executive Committee and C-Level roles at CEB, helping to build the business as line executive launching and running the company's practice for Sales and Marketing Executives, and helping to scale the business in such central roles such as Chief Culture Officer and Chief Administrative Officer/Head of HR. Buer was also Chief of People and Operations at 3Pillar Global, the product development company founded by Knownwell CEO David DeWolf, and Chief Growth Officer at Brightfield, a venture-backed extended workforce intelligence company with a proprietary AI platform called TDX.

About Knownwell

Knownwell is an AIaaS and advisory solutions company specializing in helping executives leverage the AI revolution to drive record profitability without compromising their people or values. Knownwell's proprietary maturity model and related advisory services provide executives of private-equity backed companies with the knowledge and know-how to leverage AI as a key differentiator. Please visit knownwell.com to learn more about the company.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 615-266-3497, [email protected], https://knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell