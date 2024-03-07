New Air Service Brings Nova Scotia's Top Seaside Escapes and Excursions Closer to U.S. Travelers in 2024

Visitors can explore miles of premier coastline

HALIFAX, NS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 8,000 miles of breathtaking coastline, Nova Scotia is the ideal destination for rejuvenation along the shore. Here in Canada's second smallest province, travelers are never more than 40 miles from a body of water! On each corner, travelers are invited to discover the charm of pristine coastal landscapes with experiences like lodging in unique accommodations, venturing on a hydrothermal spa journey, and trying the only excursion of its kind in Canada, land sailing with Blokarts on white sand beaches in Southwest Nova Scotia.

In June of 2024, American Airlines will begin new air service daily from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to Halifax.

PEB's By The Sea on Cape Sable Island

On the southernmost point of Nova Scotia, visitors can vacation in the PEB's By The Sea geodesic glamping domes near Clark's Harbour on Cape Sable Island, where activities like strolling on white sand beaches, basking in golden sunrises and sunsets, and bird watching are abundant. The domes include a shared outdoor kitchen, bathroom, and multiple decks and firepits. With solar-provided power, propane cooking, compost toilet, and propane-heated hot showers, the glamp site makes for a sustainably sourced oasis. Rates start at $200 CAD*. One kayak and three stand-up paddle boards with lifejackets are also available for use on-site.

The Hydrothermal Spa at Oceanstone Resort

The Hydrothermal Spa at Oceanstone Resort, carved into the striking natural landscape just minutes from the world-famous Peggy's Cove Lighthouse, Oceanstone Resort offers a host of restorative treatments and services for guests to discover "wellness from within" year-round. In conjunction with the extensive spa menu, the new hydrothermal spa journey includes access to a meditation den, an experience shower, treatments hut, and more. Featured amenities from the three-hour Hydrothermal Journey consist of outdoor showers, an arctic plunge pool, salt-inhalation hammam, an aromatherapy sauna, nourishment and relaxation at The Lighthouse, two warm vitality pools, and a Kneipp River walk (open seasonally). This spotlighted experience starts at $85 CAD* per person.

Local Guy Adventures Wooden Tents

From May 1 to October 31, travelers seeking off-the-beaten-path-adventure can immerse themselves in a rustic camping getaway on the Bay of Fundy Coast and within the Cliffs of Fundy UNESCO Global Geopark, where A-framed wooden tents are situated directly on the beach of Spencer's Island. Local Guy Adventures' wooden tents are eight feet by 12 feet and eight feet high with two twin mattresses, a back screened in window, and zipper door to ensure the constant calm sound of the waves mere steps away. Tents can accommodate two adults and could be suitable for a pair of adults and a child or children for families seeking this unforgettable adventure. A one-night stay starts at $60 CAD*. Local Guy Adventures also offers signature guided tours like the Fundy Coastal Biking Tour, Cape Split Boat Tour, Ancient Waterfalls & overnight Tour, and more.

Tidekite ReWIND Adventures

In Southwest Nova Scotia, Tidekite ReWIND Adventures offers the only experience of its kind in Canada, land sailing with Blokarts from New Zealand. Attendees will sail against the seashore on these small, three-wheeled, single-seat vehicles with sails propelled by the wind. Sessions begin with five to 10 minutes of training and safety discussions from the Tidekite team and the minimum age for participation is eight years old. Planned calendar sessions start at $20 CAD*, and if there are no scheduled upcoming activities, visitors are encouraged to contact Tidekite for private Blokart-ing booking details. The max availability of Blokarts is six, all sessions include training, and time can be shared with another participant.

*Prices are subject to change.

