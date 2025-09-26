New ALM Research Finds that Attention to Innovation in Law Firm Management is Growing Significantly Among the Am Law 200

Investing in law firm management innovation . . . is an absolute necessity to enable success with the higher profile, client-facing types of innovation investments law firms are more interested in. Post this

However, while investment in law firm management is increasing across the board, the focus of those innovation investments is not uniform, and the Am Law 200 firms are clearly in experimentation mode to identify which innovations in firm management produce the most effective returns. Another interesting element about innovation in law firm management is that the kinds of challenges firms are grappling with (like partner compensation models) are not easily addressed through technology, requiring a more human capital and process-oriented approach.

This report examines innovation in law firm management across six core component categories (professional business leadership, internal-facing legal operations, talent strategy, internal-facing project management, a defined innovation strategy, and business model).

Key trends identified in this research include:

While the AM Law 200 are in the lead with innovation investments, all things are not equal, and the Top 50 firms (with a median overall Pacesetter Innovation score of 54.2%) are clearly pulling ahead of the rest (with the Bottom 50 landing a median overall Pacesetter Innovation score of 33.3%)





Of the six component categories in law firm management that the Pacesetter Research team examined for this report, the one that overwhelmingly attracted the most investment in 2025 was in business structure/model, although the component categories garnering the largest number of top scores were internal-facing project management and a defined innovation strategy





The breakout of score distributions among the four basic groups of Am Law 200 firms (i.e., Top 50, 51-100, 101-150, 151-200) differ significantly, reflecting a wide array of innovation investment priorities





More firms in the 51-100 Am Law 200-ranked group achieved the highest scores than any other group





Innovation in professionalized business leadership is a sorely-neglected component category across the board

