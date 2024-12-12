New Amadeus U.S. study reveals technology is key to making experience of travel better

Rajiv Rajian, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, Travel, Amadeus, said, "By delving deeper into the root causes of U.S. traveler frustrations, we can explore ways to overcome them, and technology has a big part to play." Post this

Dealing with delays/cancellations (68%)

The combined cost of traveling (50%)

Coordinating travel between multiple people (47%)

Navigating security and border control at an airport (46%)

Finding suitable accommodations (38%)

However, when segmented by type of traveler, business travelers generally experienced more friction than those traveling for leisure. For example, higher numbers of business travelers cite comparing prices across sites (44% against 39%), understanding fees and taxes (42% against 36%), and finding suitable accommodation options (45% against 33%) more distressing than leisure travelers.

Further differences were identified when comparing different age demographics, income levels and familiarity with traveling. For example, a surprising 49% of Gen Z travelers said finding the correct routes and schedule for a trip is distressing, compared to only 35% of those aged 65+.

TECHNOLOGY CAN HELP TO ADDRESS MANY TRAVELER FRUSTRATIONS

It is clear that technology can have the biggest impact in overcoming the gaps that currently exist in the traveler experience. When asked how helpful technology is at reducing travel-related distress, mobile apps for planning (89%), automatic rebooking for delays, digital bag tracking tags, integrated travel booking across airlines and hotels, and fully digital identification and travel documents (all 86%) were cited as useful by most travelers.

Rajiv Rajian, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, Travel, Amadeus, said: "We are focused on making the travel experience better for everyone, everywhere. By delving deeper into the root causes of U.S. traveler frustrations, we can explore ways to overcome them, and technology has a big part to play. Whether it is biometrics, mobile apps, digital traveler identification, disruption management, or other applications, we believe there are opportunities to deploy technology to further relieve distress and create more seamless journeys."

TECHNOLOGY IS IMPORTANT - BUT SO IS THE HUMAN TOUCH

Friction Removed research also points to a number of situations where travelers want more human interaction. Leisure travelers sought the human touch at:

Airport security and border control (44%)

Hotel and accommodation check-in and check-out (43%)

Leisure travelers also see a significant role for human input when it comes to planning almost any type of journey, led by:

Family trips (where 47% of respondents want more human interaction)

Accessibility-focused trips (47%)

Cruise (46%)

Solo (43%)

Group (40%)

Robert Buckman, Senior Vice President, Solution Consulting, Amadeus, said: "Technology can make a significant impact in overcoming travel friction and remains our unwavering mission. Amadeus' move to the cloud enables greater collaboration around innovation focused on improving the end-to-end traveler experience. By innovating with our customers and partners – including airports, hoteliers, travel sellers, airlines, payments and corporations – and leveraging data orchestration across the trip lifecycle, together we can help breakdown silos across the travel ecosystem that today often stand in the way of seamless travel experiences."

