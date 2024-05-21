New Analysis Finds Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty More Cost Effective Than Lifestyle Modification for Weight Loss

We're very excited to finally have compelling real-world data that overwhelmingly supports investment in this procedure from the perspective of healthcare savings. In turn, we hope that we can improve access and help more patients. Post this

Results of the Cost Analysis

In order to determine the total cost of ESG vs lifestyle modifications, Dr. Donnangelo and colleagues sought to analyze the cost in 860 real-world adults with class I-III obesity. From the analysis of this dataset, the model demonstrated that ESG was significantly more cost-effective when compared to lifestyle modifications.

When evaluating the cost-effectiveness of ESG, the base-case Incremental Cost-Effectiveness Ratio (ICER) for ESG versus lifestyle modifications was $5,904 per Quality-Adjusted Life Year (QALY). The upper bound ICER estimate was $8,038/QALY gained, demonstrating that ESG is significantly more cost-effective over the life of the patient than other interventions. For comparison purposes, the cost per QALY of semaglutide (Wegovy) is more than $250,000.

Specifically, the model predicted that ESG would become cost-effective by 30 months (2.5 years) and that ESG would likely remain cost-effective over five years. Furthermore, the study demonstrated that ESG would become cost-saving after 10 years (through lifetime). The cost-effectiveness of ESG is particularly robust in the highest obesity class (class III obesity).

Based on this research, ESG is a cost-effective solution for addressing obesity across all classes. Weight loss facilitated by ESG has been shown to improve and, in some cases, resolve weight-related medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, fatty liver disease, and obstructive sleep apnea.

Payers may find this analysis sufficient to justify increasing the coverage for their members. "Securing widespread insurance coverage for a procedure like ESG can be a lengthy process," explains Dr. Donnangelo. "We're very excited to finally have compelling real-world data that overwhelmingly supports investment in this procedure from the perspective of healthcare savings. In turn, we hope that we can improve access and help more patients."

Dr. Donnangelo will be presenting the findings of this analysis at Digestive Disease Week in Washington, DC.

