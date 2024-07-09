New Analysis: How New Tariffs Could Undermine America's Solar Progress

"Injecting uncertainty into the market slows economic growth and the good-paying jobs clean energy creates, undermines U.S. climate objectives, and will inevitably raise energy costs for American families," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. Post this

To meet the government's target of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the U.S. solar industry must increase from 177 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity to over 500 GW.

"Today, solar is one of the most affordable and reliable energy sources we have to power our economy," said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "Injecting uncertainty into the market slows economic growth and the good-paying jobs clean energy creates, undermines U.S. climate objectives, and will inevitably raise energy costs for American families. This is not an appropriate course of action and could unintentionally cede U.S. leadership in the solar industry to other countries."

While the U.S. is actively building its solar module manufacturing capabilities, the researchers explain how more time is still needed, particularly to build cell capacity, to meet demand. Imposing additional tariffs on solar cells will likely harm American module manufacturers, who must rely on imported solar cells to meet their current production needs. The analysis conveys how this could undercut the buildout of a strong domestic solar supply chain and jeopardize U.S. factories and the jobs they support.

Data in the new analysis shows how solar prices have already started to spike since the petitions were filed with the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. International Trade Commission on April 24. Click here to download Potential Impacts of the 2024 Antidumping and Countervailing Duties on the U.S. Solar Industry.

