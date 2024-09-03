New Anyline Partnership with Fleetback to Redefine Tire Inspections for Automotive Dealerships

"Fleetback's partnership with Anyline will enhance automotive dealers' ability to monitor tires, improve service and predict replacement needs," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and founder at Anyline. Post this

"Transparency and trust are critical when customers take a vehicle in for service," says Fabian Motte, CEO at Fleetback. "Bidirectional communication with unbiased information between the technician and customer helps establish that trust and leads to more cross-sell and upsell opportunities. Scanning and sharing tire tread information with customers helps them make confident decisions on when to replace worn tires and ensures they will continue to come back to your service bay for future repairs."

Collecting tire sidewall and tread depth information for incoming vehicles being serviced can be time-consuming and manual entry can result in inaccurate data collection. Now, dealerships using Fleetback can digitally capture and store information like a vehicle's tire size, make, model, TIN/DOT numbers and tread depth data. In the future, the customer could also collect this information in self-service check-in processes on their mobile devices.

Fleetback integrated Anyline mobile data capture for tire sidewall and tread depth measurement to its after-sales solution and plans to add license plate and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) scanning to other solutions in the coming months to streamline sales and parking solutions.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as NAPA, Discount Tire, Continental, Michelin and Shopmonkey. For more information, visit http://www.anyline.com.

About Fleetback

Fleetback has revolutionized the automotive industry with its digital ecosystem tailored for car dealers. Starting in 2015, by 2018 Fleetback led changes among dealerships, importers, and manufacturers with cutting-edge technology. Its ecosystem includes Sales, After-Sales, Self-Service, Audit, and Parking products, each designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. By integrating with industry leaders like cabinets from Sharebox (new member of the Fleetback group) and hardware scanners from Italcom, Fleetback ensures its clients benefit from the best-in-class services, all integrated together.

Sales offers personalized offers, automatic clipping, branding and leads management, boosting dealership efficiency and conversion rate. After-Sales integrates with DMS and advanced tools like tires and body scanners, automating appointments and enabling smooth communication, online work approval, real-time tracking and chat. Self-Service empowers customers to manage services from anywhere at any time and provides effortless communication throughout the entire customer journey. Audit digitizes any process like checklists or customer surveys, ensuring compliance and quality. Parking uses RTLS for precise vehicle tracking indoor or outdoor to ease parking management. Fleetback continues to innovate with AI and ALPR, leading the digital automotive transformation.

