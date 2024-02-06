New Apple Self Storage Facility Open in Goderich, Ontario

Canadian owned, Apple Self Storage, opens a new location in Goderich, ON marking added storage solutions for those in cottage country.

GODERICH, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage, one of Canada's top self storage operators, is thrilled to announce our newest storage facility opening in Goderich, Ontario. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Apple Self Storage as it continues to provide innovative storage solutions to meet the growing needs of small town communities like Goderich and surrounding areas. Situated on the eastern shore of Lake Huron, Goderich offers the perfect getaway for tourists and adult living. Apple Self Storage's new location in cottage country of Huron County adds storage solutions for seasonal items and downsizing needs.

The new facility, located at 397 Bayfield Rd., can be found conveniently within the Suncoast Mall and boasts a wide range of features designed to enhance the storage experience for residents and businesses in Goderich and the surrounding areas. With a commitment to security, convenience, and customer satisfaction, Apple Self Storage in Goderich, Ontario promises to be a valuable addition to the community. It's also a great example of adaptive reuse of under-utilized real estate and a breath of life into the previously struggling Suncoast Mall.

Key Features of Apple Self Storage Goderich:

24/7 Security Systems: The facility is equipped with quality security technology, including 24/7 video surveillance, secure access controls, individual unit alarms and well-lit premises, ensuring that customers' belongings are safe and secure.

Indoor, Heated Units: Apple Self Storage understands the importance of protecting items from the elements. Indoor, heated units provide a secure environment for items such as furniture, electronics, and documents away from the cold, as well as keeps customers out of cold weather.

Variety of Unit Sizes: Whether looking for a small unit for personal items or a larger space for business inventory, Apple Self Storage Goderich offers a variety of unit sizes to accommodate diverse storage needs. Friendly staff is ready to assist in finding the perfect storage solution.

Convenient Access: The facility provides convenient access hours, allowing customers to retrieve or store their belongings at a time that suits their schedule. An user-friendly online platform also enables easy rental and management of storage units.

Exceptional Customer Service: The Apple Self Storage team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. Knowledgeable and friendly staff are ready to assist customers with any inquiries and ensure a smooth storage experience.

"We are excited to bring Apple Self Storage to Goderich and offer our community a secure and convenient storage solution. Our brand is built on a foundation of trust, reliability, and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Goderich community."

For more information about Apple Self Storage - Goderich, please visit www.applestorage.com or contact the facility directly at [email protected] or 519-524-2956.

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 50 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

Media Contact

David Allan, Apple Self Storage, 1 647 993 9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

SOURCE Apple Self Storage