New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and Environmental Regulations: Toxicology Experts at RHP Risk Management Drive Industry Evolution

As regulatory agencies shift toward human-relevant testing methods, toxicology risk assessment companies specializing in environmental regulations compliance face new demands for expertise in defensible methodologies.

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In June 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced additional actions to reduce and ultimately eliminate mammalian animal testing. These regulations include expanding the agency's list of accepted new approach methodologies (NAMs) and creating a streamlined process for evaluating new non-animal testing technologies. RHP Risk Management, a toxicology risk assessment company serving organizations navigating environmental regulations compliance, helps clients understand how these shifts impact compliance obligations and documentation requirements.

What Role Do NAMs Play in Current Environmental Compliance?

Federal agencies now prioritize approaches that better predict human health outcomes. In 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released its Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies. The agency has since introduced initiatives promoting human-relevant evaluation methods, which created immediate implications for businesses subject to environmental regulations requiring risk assessments.

RHP applies NAMs expertise to support clients in producing documentation that meets current agency expectations and emerging standards. This approach addresses common priorities when:

Determining which environmental regulations trigger toxicology assessment requirements

Producing reports suitable for regulatory review, legal proceedings or insurance evaluation

Interpreting toxicity values and exposure scenarios without in-house toxicology staff

Avoiding enforcement actions, permit delays or penalties due to incomplete documentation

Comparing consulting firms' qualifications for regulatory submissions

RHP maintains familiarity with EPA and state agency protocols, enabling clear technical reports for permitting and regulatory interactions. The company's team also brings the credentials and technical depth that regulatory submissions demand.

"Our staff of Certified Industrial Hygienists and occupational health specialists have extensive experience identifying hazards, measuring exposures, evaluating risks and formulating solutions that are legally defensible and anchored in reliable scientific methods," explains RHP.

The company integrates exposure and dose modeling with reproducible analytical methods, which allows clients to translate technical uncertainties into terms decision-makers can understand. RHP's science-driven process distinguishes the company, offering the depth required for complex regulatory submissions or expert testimony scenarios.

Frequently Asked Questions on Toxicology Risk Assessment

Discover answers to common questions about toxicology risk assessment for environmental regulations.

How do organizations identify qualified toxicology risk assessment companies for environmental regulations work?

Companies evaluating consultants for environmental regulations projects should verify staff certifications, documented experience with state agency submissions and knowledge of traditional and emerging methods, including NAMs. The capability to provide expert testimony if regulatory or legal challenges arise also matters, along with turnaround time and clarity of technical reports.

What makes toxicology assessments defensible in regulatory contexts?

Defensible assessments demonstrate transparent, reproducible methodologies grounded in peer-reviewed science and accepted regulatory frameworks. Industry experts produce documentation that clearly identifies data sources and explains exposure assumptions. Agencies and legal reviewers expect thorough and data-driven analysis that can withstand technical scrutiny.

About RHP Risk Management

RHP Risk Management delivers science-driven solutions for workplace and environmental health. The company specializes in exposure assessment, toxicology risk evaluation and regulatory compliance support for various industries. With certified industrial hygienists and toxicology specialists, RHP provides defensible opinions and quantitative analysis for complex environmental health questions.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, RHP Risk Management, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://rhprisk.com/

SOURCE RHP Risk Management