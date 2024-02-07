New Approach to Urgent Care Expands to Make Healthcare More Accessible in Central New York

Drakos provides onsite radiology with portable child-friendly x-ray machines shaped like a race car, an onsite COLA-accredited comprehensive laboratory, minor orthopedic care, treatment for more severe conditions, ADHD screening, and care for family members in the same visit! Post this

First, under its founding name "CineMedics," the company created a new system to provide medical care and COVID-19 testing for major events and film productions during the height of the pandemic in 2020, including CNN's "Life Itself" conference, Hulu's "Big Time Adolescence" production, Netflix productions "Don't Look Up" and "The Union," and more.

This gave the company a solid foundation to provide mobile and concierge medical services – as well as medical, laboratory, and risk mitigation logistics – for other large scale events, while also bringing services to underserved populations who face barriers to healthcare access.

Now, Drakos is celebrating the opening of the second location for its unique approach to urgent care – just nine months after opening its first location. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Drakos as it broadens the scope of its urgent care to serve both pediatric and adult patients.

Drakos' original urgent care facility opened in May 2023, dedicated to pediatric urgent care. What makes this urgent care unique is:

Comprehensive onsite services: Drakos provides onsite radiology with portable child-friendly x-ray machines shaped like a race car, an onsite COLA-accredited comprehensive laboratory, minor orthopedic care, treatment for more severe conditions, and even ADHD screening. Inclusive design: The space is designed to be truly inclusive of all physical, mental, and emotional needs. Supporting the whole family: Drakos also provides care for the family members and guardians of children in the same visit to help keep everyone healthy.

Knowing that when a child is sick or hurt it affects the whole family, Drakos provides children's family members with options for hydration, vitamins, and other fluid infusion services while on site. And to make children feel more comfortable during their visits, each examination room includes a one-of-a-kind mural with vibrant colors and imaginative designs painted by a local artist. When reimagining healthcare, the Drakos team set a goal of creating spaces that are inclusive, healing, and engaging for all patients to help reduce their nerves and ease stress around future visits.

Drakos Pediatric Urgent Care has served more than 3,000 children and their families since opening in May 2023, offering in-office care and virtual care with easy scheduling, transparent pricing, and fast results that quickly connect patients with any additional care they may need.

Drakos is now poised to meet broader and growing healthcare demands by offering specialized care for both pediatric and adult patients at its newest urgent care space. The new 3,000 sf facility offers traditional urgent care services for children and adults, as well as advanced onsite laboratory testing, onsite x-rays, and Drakos' IV and intramuscular wellness program services.

Founder and CEO Heather Drake Bianchi expressed the company's commitment to delivering healthcare without walls, emphasizing the importance of reaching patients wherever they are, whether at home, the workplace, or another safe location. The new urgent care location extends this commitment by providing accessible and inclusive healthcare for patients of all ages.

Drake Bianchi highlighted the company's journey from its roots in community paramedicine to its current position as a leader in healthcare innovation: "As we continue to grow and innovate, we are excited about the possibilities of shaping the future of healthcare," stated Drake Bianchi. "We welcome new partners who share our enthusiasm for innovation, creativity, and inclusivity for positive impacts in healthcare delivery."

Drakos addresses gaps in healthcare by bringing the fastest and most accurate services to the patient, wherever they are. Founded as "CineMedics" in 2020, the company created a new system to provide medical care and testing on major movie sets during the pandemic. Now, Drakos provides urgent care and mobile medical services. The company operates the region's only standalone Pediatric Urgent Care.

Drakos addresses gaps in healthcare by bringing the fastest and most accurate services to the patient, wherever they are. Founded as "CineMedics" in 2020, the company created a new system to provide medical care and testing on major movie sets during the pandemic. Now, Drakos provides mobile laboratory and medical services for concierge medicine, senior citizens aging-in-place, and underserved populations who face barriers to accessing healthcare. The company operates two custom-designed mobile labs and opened its first brick-and-mortar laboratory in East Syracuse last year.

