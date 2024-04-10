New Aragon Research Report Unveils How Digital Experience Analytics are Key for Enhanced Customer Journeys and Increased Conversions

"Sellers must understand how buyers engage with their journey in real-time to provide dynamic and personalized interactions, which attract users." - Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research Post this

The ongoing competition to capture and retain customers through online platforms is an endless struggle, where the success or failure of a business can hinge on the optimization of a single webpage for an optimal buying or browsing experience. Websites remain a primary channel for information dissemination and increasingly, for facilitating transactions of products and services. Understanding how customers interact with websites, from their clicks to the effectiveness of marketing content, and the efficacy of calls to action, are all crucial elements in driving business growth.

"Sellers must understand how buyers engage with their journey in real-time to provide dynamic and personalized interactions, which attract users," says Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research. "Aragon's inaugural DXA report enables enterprises to monitor engagement and streamline the customer journey."

By the end of 2025, 75% of large businesses using web platforms for online commerce are expected to deploy Digital Experience Analytics to optimize their experiences.

This Globe examines the following 11 providers making strides in this landscape:

Amplitude, Cisco, ContactPigeon, Contentsquare, fullstory, Glassbox, Insider, Moengage, MouseFlow, Quantum Metric, and Sprig.

This report offers valuable insights for enterprises aiming to harness the potential of digital experience analytics. By carefully assessing the landscape and aligning solutions with their specific requirements, organizations can fully unlock the transformative power of this technology and realize substantial business benefits.

Aragon Research encourages enterprises to download the full report here: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Experience Analytics, 2024

