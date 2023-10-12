New Arizent research report, The Positive Business Impact of Genuine Inclusion, examines the progress and effect of DEI initiatives in financial and professional services

"Companies that succeed at taking meaningful actions to make employees of all backgrounds feel included have healthier workplaces that are more likely to attract, retain and get the best value from their employees." Tweet this

To quantify the workplace experience for all employees, Arizent Research created a Workplace Toxicity metric based on 20 statements about workplace experiences — from workload and accountability to compensation and job security.

Employees who describe their organizations as having a genuine commitment to DEI initiatives are more likely to experience a less toxic working environment. Among the participants who answered "yes, definitely," 91% of their experiences measure between 5 to 7, indicating a healthy workplace.

In terms of effective DEI initiatives, establishing Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) ranks among the top. Respondents report experiencing higher levels of inclusion within the groups and 82% say that ERGs have driven change within their host organizations.

"Now more than ever, companies need to stay in top condition by doing more than simply hiring diverse leadership," King adds. "They need to calibrate their actions around DEI initiatives to make a genuine difference for underrepresented employees."

These findings, along with other important highlights from the research report, were presented at American Banker's THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING conference, which took place October 3-4, 2023 in New York City.

Research Background/Methodology

This online research was conducted by Arizent from July to August 2023 among 669 employees at U.S. companies. 60% of responses originate from white-collar industries such as banking, accounting, wealth management, insurance and other professional services. Participants identified themselves among a broad range of age groups and demographics while holding all levels of positions, ranging from non-management roles to executives.

