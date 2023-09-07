New Arrival Alert: Bickford Ford Adds the 2024 Ford Edge to its Inventory

Snohomish customers looking for a rugged and powerful SUV must check out the 2024 Ford Edge at the Bickford Ford dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford proudly announces the latest addition to its distinguished inventory—the 2024 Ford Edge. With its cutting-edge design, stellar performance, advanced technology, unmatched versatility and robust safety features, this SUV is set to redefine driving experiences.

The 2024 Ford Edge boasts a striking design that turns heads. Its sleek lines, bold grille and aerodynamic profile give it an unmistakable presence on the road. This SUV combines style and functionality, making it a true eye-catcher.

Underneath that striking exterior, this automotive gem houses a 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine, delivering a robust power rating of 249 hp and 278 lb.-ft. of torque. With a 0-60 mph acceleration of just 6.7 seconds, the 2024 Edge showcases a perfect blend of power and precision.

The latest Ford Edge doesn't just move; it grooves with advanced tech. Its SYNC® 4A infotainment system offers intuitive controls, and the available 12-inch touchscreen display is a window to seamless connectivity. With Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, staying connected has never been easier.

Adventurers and city dwellers will revel in this SUV's versatility. With a spacious interior and 73.4 cubic feet of cargo space when the rear seats are folded down, it accommodates all gear for the road less traveled.

Safety is woven into the DNA of the 2024 Ford Edge. Features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist and Blind-Spot Monitoring help keep drivers and passengers secure on the road. Ford Co-Pilot360™ technology provides peace of mind with every journey.

