New Arrival Alert: Quirk Volkswagen Now Adds the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas to Its Inventory

Braintree drivers can purchase the latest 2024 Volkswagen Atlas at the Quirk Volkswagen dealership.

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quirk Volkswagen, a name synonymous with quality and innovation, proudly announces the arrival of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas in its extensive inventory. As the automotive world eagerly anticipates this remarkable addition, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas promises to redefine performance, comfort and safety for all who dare to embark on their journey.

At the heart of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas lies a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 235 horsepower, ready to conquer any road confidently. For those craving even more power, a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine option delivers a formidable 276 horsepower, offering an exhilarating drive.

Inside, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas offers a haven of comfort and style. With a spacious cabin, three rows of seating and ample cargo space, it's the ideal companion for family adventures and solo escapades. Premium materials and advanced features provide a refined driving experience.

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas boasts an eye-catching design with bold lines, a distinctive front grille and LED lighting. Its dynamic exterior not only turns heads but also enhances aerodynamics for improved efficiency.

Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the cutting-edge features in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas. The SUV comes equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, complete with a responsive touchscreen display. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility keep drivers connected while on the road.

Safety is a top priority in the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas. Advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring help keep drivers and passengers safe on every trip.

To experience the impressive capabilities of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, Quirk Volkswagen invites customers to explore their website at https://www.quirkvw.com/. The dealership's dedicated team is prepared to offer guidance and support, helping customers discover their ideal automotive companion. For a more personalized experience, individuals are welcome to visit the dealership located at 20 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. Alternatively, they can contact the sales team directly by calling 781-917-1540.

Media Contact

Sean Western, Quirk Volkswagen, 781-917-1540, [email protected], https://www.quirkvw.com/

SOURCE Quirk Volkswagen