New Arrival: Quirk Volkswagen NH Welcomes the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta in Its Inventory

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quirk Volkswagen NH, a trusted name in the automotive industry, is delighted to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Volkswagen Jetta in its inventory. The new Jetta exemplifies the brand's commitment to delivering a sleek, stylish and performance-driven sedan that captivates drivers with its blend of innovative design, dynamic performance, impressive fuel efficiency, advanced technology and cutting-edge safety features.

The 2024 Volkswagen Jetta embodies a captivating design, featuring clean lines and a modern silhouette. Its bold stance is accentuated by available 17-inch alloy wheels. This sedan is a fusion of style and function, exuding elegance from every angle.

Under the hood, the 2024 Jetta offers a spirited performance with its 1.4-liter TSI® turbocharged engine. This powerplant delivers 158 horsepower, providing an exhilarating driving experience. The turbocharged engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and responsive shifts.

The 2024 Jetta stands out with remarkable fuel efficiency, achieving an estimated 39 mpg on the highway. This efficiency aligns power with a fuel-conscious approach, promising an economical and enjoyable driving experience.

Within its cabin, the 2024 Jetta incorporates a suite of advanced technology features. The available 10-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro display keeps vital information accessible. Wireless charging and wireless App-Connect further facilitate seamless smartphone integration.

Prioritizing safety, the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta integrates advanced driver-assistance technologies, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. These features bolster safety and confidence for drivers.

