New Assistant Film Buyers Push Forward Exciting Developments at Clark Film Buying

Clark Film Buying is excited to announce two new additions to our Film Buying team! Post this

Clark Film Buying believes that Alyssa and Shayla will bring valuable insights and fresh perspectives that will drive our organization's success. Their primary focus will be developing and implementing new booking strategies that align with the company's overall mission and assisting Codi and Ken Kruse in executing their vision for the company.

We believe in investing in and nurturing our people and we're confident that Alyssa and Shayla are the right fit for this role, contributing to our comprehensive booking processes that will guarantee our exhibitors get the content they need to run successful movie theaters.

About Clark Film Buying

Clark Film Buying offers content booking services as well as theater operation consultations and exhibitor support to movie exhibitors across the country. Our film buying circuit of 150 independent exhibitors has grown to become the largest and most diverse, from size of operations to the makeup of the communities they serve. Please check out clarkfilmbuying.com.

Media Contact

Codi Kruse, Clark Film Buying, 1 (406) 587-1251, [email protected], https://clarkfilmbuying.com

SOURCE Clark Film Buying