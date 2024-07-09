New Assistant Film Buyers Push Forward Exciting Developments at Clark Film Buying

Clark Film Buying is excited to share that we are growing our film buying team!
BOZEMAN, Mont., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Film Buying is excited to announce two new additions to our Film Buying team. Clark Film Buying has taken major step towards delivering on our promise to our exhibitors of creating lasting benefits from our scale, our refined processes and our investment in their booking strategy.
Clark Film Buying would like to wholeheartedly welcome Alyssa Berdahl and Shayla Schuhriemen, as Assistant Film Buyers. Their addition is not just a new chapter in our company's journey but a significant milestone that signals growth and progress. Their new appointments reflect our commitment to saving time and resources for our exhibitors in the movie booking process.
Clark Film Buying believes that Alyssa and Shayla will bring valuable insights and fresh perspectives that will drive our organization's success. Their primary focus will be developing and implementing new booking strategies that align with the company's overall mission and assisting Codi and Ken Kruse in executing their vision for the company.
We believe in investing in and nurturing our people and we're confident that Alyssa and Shayla are the right fit for this role, contributing to our comprehensive booking processes that will guarantee our exhibitors get the content they need to run successful movie theaters.
About Clark Film Buying
Clark Film Buying offers content booking services as well as theater operation consultations and exhibitor support to movie exhibitors across the country. Our film buying circuit of 150 independent exhibitors has grown to become the largest and most diverse, from size of operations to the makeup of the communities they serve. Please check out clarkfilmbuying.com.
