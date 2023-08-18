New Associate Attorney, Rebecca Olla, Joins The Bishop Law Firm

Attorney Rebecca Olla joined The Bishop Law Firm as an attorney on August 14, 2023. She will represent the firm's personal injury and workers' compensation clients.
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Rebecca A. Olla was raised in Austin, Texas. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and her Law Degree from the University of Texas School of Law in Austin.
Before joining The Bishop Law Firm, Rebecca worked for the Texas State Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. District Court of Southern New York.
After working for the government (by the people), Rebecca refocused her practice to represent clients in federal appeals in U.S. District Court (for the people).
Through her prior legal experience, Rebecca has learned that lawyers are needed to ensure positive outcomes for their clients and has witnessed first-hand what can happen when a person tries to represent themselves in the court system.
Rebecca is a champion for those injured through no fault of their own. From children to adults, injured victims need a voice, especially when their injury was caused by someone else's negligent actions.
Her passion is to be the voice of the injured and works daily to ensure the best results possible are attained for her clients.
Rebecca has lived in Texas, Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina, but will readily admit that North Carolina is the best place she has lived!
In her travels, she has learned to speak fluent German and has raised six children, Naomi, Rina, Reuben, Yossi, Benyamin and Daniel (four boys!). She currently lives in Durham, plays the piano & violin and loves to garden.
Rebecca handles Personal Injury, Car Accident Injury and Workers' Compensation cases for The Bishop Law Firm. She knows that attaining a fair Personal Injury or Workers' Compensation settlement can be tough if you try to do it alone, but with her help, you don't have to! Give us a call today for a free case review.
Admissions
- Texas State Bar, 2004
- North Carolina State Bar, 2019
- Sixteenth Judicial District Bar (Durham County)
- 5th Circuit Court of Appeals
- U.S. Southern District of New York
Education
- Juris Doctor, University of Texas School of Law, 2003
- Bachelor's Degree in Sociology, Bryn Mawr College, 1997
Professional Affiliations
- North Carolina Advocates for Justice
Practice Areas
- North Carolina Personal Injury
- North Carolina Car Accident Injury
- North Carolina Workers' Compensation
Media Contact
Kimberly Bishop, The Bishop Law Firm, 1 919-615-3095, [email protected], https://www.disabilitylawfirmnc.com/
SOURCE The Bishop Law Firm
