New ATEX Cabinet Cooler Systems for Explosive Environments

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's new 316 Stainless Steel ATEX Cabinet Cooler® Systems are the latest solution for protecting sensitive electronics in ATEX classified areas. This low cost and reliable product is UL tested, CE compliant, and meets the stringent requirements for use upon classified purged and pressurized electrical enclosures within Zones 2 and 22. With cooling capacities up to 5,600 Btu/Hr., it's an ideal answer for protecting electrical enclosures with problematic overheating in areas with explosive atmospheres, both indoors and outdoors.