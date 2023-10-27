New Attorney Video Illustrates The Rosenfeld Law Firm's Skillful, Tenacious Mental Health Defense in California

A video recently released by California Mental Health Defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld and The Rosenfeld Law Firm stresses the complexity of mental health defense while highlighting the firm's acumen and successful track record for defending mental health cases in Northern, Central, and Southern California.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm today announces the release of a new California mental health defense video to YouTube. Featuring Principal Attorney and seasoned California Mental Health Lawyer Ken Rosenfeld, the video makes public in a new format the firm's successful mental health practice.
As elucidated by Rosenfeld, the video puts forth the challenging aspects of defending mental health cases. Such cases involve determining whether or not psychiatric issues have played a factor in the commission of a crime, whether or not a mental health defendant can competently stand trial, and, ultimately, whether or not a defendant should receive punishment or treatment. Defending cases of this nature, the video emphasizes, requires a California mental health attorney who not only is well-versed in the law, but who also has experience and success getting mental health defendants the appropriate treatment they need.
Rosenfeld, who this year marks his 25th year as a prominent criminal defense attorney in the state of California, has notched record wins in multiple, high-profile criminal defense cases across the state, including the Big Sur Mental Health Case in 2018, wherein a mental health client charged with attempted murder of a law officer was dismissed with zero prison time. Rosenfeld furthermore advocated for this client to be moved from a locked mental health facility to a step-down facility.
"With this video we wanted to get across how important mental health defense is," said Rosenfeld, "and to let the people of California know that The Rosenfeld Law Firm has for years been providing, and will continue to provide, expert mental health defense throughout the state."
Rosenfeld is a member of the American Bar Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He has been frequently sought after as both an expert criminal law commentator in by national and local media outlets. He has been named Litigator of the Year for the past two consecutive years by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, and was recently honored as a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction.
About The Rosenfeld Law Firm
With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
