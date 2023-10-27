New Attorney Video Illustrates The Rosenfeld Law Firm's Skillful, Tenacious Mental Health Defense in California

With this video we wanted to get across how important mental health defense is and to let the people of California know that The Rosenfeld Law Firm has for years been providing skillful mental health defense throughout the state. Post this

Rosenfeld, who this year marks his 25th year as a prominent criminal defense attorney in the state of California, has notched record wins in multiple, high-profile criminal defense cases across the state, including the Big Sur Mental Health Case in 2018, wherein a mental health client charged with attempted murder of a law officer was dismissed with zero prison time. Rosenfeld furthermore advocated for this client to be moved from a locked mental health facility to a step-down facility.

"With this video we wanted to get across how important mental health defense is," said Rosenfeld, "and to let the people of California know that The Rosenfeld Law Firm has for years been providing, and will continue to provide, expert mental health defense throughout the state."

Rosenfeld is a member of the American Bar Association and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He has been frequently sought after as both an expert criminal law commentator in by national and local media outlets. He has been named Litigator of the Year for the past two consecutive years by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, and was recently honored as a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction.

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.

