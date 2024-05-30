New Audio Series by BrainTap and Dr. Dan Pompa Supports & Enhances Cellular Detox for the Brain

"I am so incredibly excited to join forces with Dr. Patrick Porter, a renowned expert in brainwave technology, and bring together our decades of experience to tackle the root causes of unexplainable illnesses, autoimmune disorders, thyroid conditions, and other chronic illnesses," shared Dr. Pompa. Post this

"I am so incredibly excited to join forces with Dr. Patrick Porter, a renowned expert in brainwave technology, and bring together our decades of experience to tackle the root causes of unexplainable illnesses, autoimmune disorders, thyroid conditions, and other chronic illnesses," shared Dr. Pompa. "Our collaboration has led to the creation of a revolutionary BrainTap program that promises to be profoundly impactful."

The Core Cellular Detox series offers a comprehensive approach to personal development, blending ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience to enhance mental, physical, and spiritual health. From "Cellular Harmony" to "Journey of Purpose," each session is meticulously crafted to address specific aspects of well-being, providing users with guided practices for harmonizing their inner and outer worlds.

To celebrate the launch, Dr. Porter and Dr. Pompa will host an engaging Instagram Live event on May 29th, followed by a thought-provoking podcast discussion on June 3rd. During these events, they will delve into the transformative potential of the BrainTap program and the Core Cellular Detox series, offering insights into how users can unlock their full potential for vitality and resilience.

ABOUT BRAINTAP:

Founded by Patrick K. Porter, PhD, BrainTap is a leading app in the world of brain and overall body fitness, offering a comprehensive platform for optimizing brain function, enhancing mental well-being, and promoting overall vitality. With a vast library of audio sessions, guided meditations, and brainwave optimization technology, BrainTap empowers individuals to achieve their optimal health and wellness goals.

For more information about the BrainTap app and the Core Cellular Detox series, visit https://braintap.com/.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Please contact:

Arden Izzo

BrainTap Publicist / Farrow Communications

[email protected]

Media Contact

Arden Izzo, Farrow Communications, 866-949-6868, [email protected], farrowcommunications.com

SOURCE BrainTap